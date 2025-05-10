Heavy engagement going on with Pakistan in Srinagar, surface-to-air missiles activated in area: Sources A war-like situation has arisen in the skies of Srinagar, and the Indian Army has activated the surface-to-air missile system.

Srinagar:

The situation between India and Pakistan has escalated into a war-like scenario, with Pakistan repeatedly violating Indian airspace. Intense military engagement is currently underway between Indian and Pakistani forces over Srinagar and its surrounding areas, said sources. In response, Indian defence forces have activated surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems to counter any potential aerial threats in the region. The situation remains tense, and heightened alertness is being maintained.

India shoots down Pakistani fighter jets near Srinagar

Indian defence forces shot down two Pakistani fighter jets near Srinagar using the Akash surface-to-air missile system. According to initial details, jets were intercepted during a heightened alert phase amid ongoing hostilities. A search operation is currently underway to locate and recover the wreckage of the downed jets.

There have been multiple missile attacks launched by the Pakistan Army, most of which have been intercepted and neutralised by India's defence systems. Additionally, Pakistani drones have been observed in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, further increasing the security concerns. The ongoing air engagements and missile defence operations indicate a continued high-stakes military confrontation.

Pakistan claims missile, drone strikes on three airbases

This comes hours after Pakistan claimed that three of its key airbases—Nur Khan, Shorkot, and Murid—were targeted by missile strikes on early Saturday morning. These bases are critical to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), supporting frontline operations, logistical missions, and advanced drone warfare. Let's understand how.

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said that the Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases were hit in the alleged Indian strikes. He claimed that while the airbases came under fire, "all assets of the Air Force remain safe" and several incoming missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence systems.

Chaudhry accused India of "pushing the region into a lethal war" and warned that Pakistan would respond to the alleged aggression. "India should wait for our response," he said, before abruptly ending the press conference without taking any questions.

