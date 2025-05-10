India shoots down 2 Pakistani fighter jets near Srinagar through Akash, search on for wreckage This comes amid heightened tensions in the Jammu and Kashmir airspace after Pakistan continued to fire drones into India for the third consecutive night, with many of them intercepted by Indian air defence systems over parts of Jammu.

New Delhi:

India shot down two Pakistani fighter jets over the airspace near Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday morning and a search is underway to locate the wreckage amid a high alert in Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan continued to fire drones in the Indian territory overnight with the Indian air defence systems intercepting majority of them in the air.

Pakistan is also resorting to repeated shelling and artillery firing along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir to which Indian forces are retaliating with equal intensity.

According to reports, no damage has been reported in Srinagar from the attack launched by Pakistan. India has once again successfully thwarted Pakistan’s air raid. Two aerial targets have been shot down, and efforts are underway to locate the debris.

Jammu and Kashmir on high alert

According to ANI, surface-to-air missile systems have been activated by the armed forces in the Srinagar region after the major escalation from Pakista as it fired drones into civilians areas along the LoC and the international border.

In retaliation, Indian strikes have targeted at least four airbases in Pakistan. This action came as an immediate retaliation to Pakistan's earlier attack on 26 locations across India on Saturday.

Meanwhile, smoke was seen rising following a loud explosion in the Dibber area of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Several houses and properties sustained damage in the Rajouri region due to a series of continuous blasts. Loud explosions were also reported from Rajouri and Akhnoor.

Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan sharply deteriorated following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, with the Indian government holding Pakistan accountable for supporting cross-border terrorism.

In response, on May 7, India carried out strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, Pakistan escalated the conflict by launching drones and missiles at multiple Indian cities over the past two days, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure.