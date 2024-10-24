Ganderbal Terror Attack: First image of terrorist who killed seven people surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A terrorist at the construction site

A picture taken from the CCTV footage of the Ganderbal terror attack surfaced on Thursday. According to the media reports, the terrorist in the picture is seen with weapons like - an American-made M4 carbine and an AK-47. Media reports stated that two terrorists spent seven minutes at a workers' camp in Ganderbal district. These two terrorists were involved in an attack that left seven people dead in Ganderbal district on October 20.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal.

Possibly 2 foreign terrorists involved in the terror attack: LG

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said two foreign terrorists, who have possibly infiltrated from north Kashmir's Bandipora area, were involved in the deadly attack.

The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Ganderbal's Gund had returned to their camp late in the evening.

Sinha said police and other security forces have been given instructions and full freedom to track down and eliminate the perpetrators of the heinous act.

"According to an investigation, two people with masks covering their faces -- both possibly foreign terrorists -- entered the mess of the company constructing the Z-morh tunnel and opened indiscriminate fire.

Seven people were killed and four injured," he said.

Sinha further said both the terrorists reportedly infiltrated from the Bandipora area of north Kashmir. "They are being tracked and will be neutralised," he said.

