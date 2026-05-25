Encounter continues in Rajouri forests as army tracks terrorists using drones and special forces

New Delhi:

An ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district entered a crucial phase on Monday as Indian Army units intensified operations in the dense forest area of Manjakote sector. Continuous sounds of gunfire were reported from the Sanjod forest region, where troops are carrying out a large-scale search and surveillance operation.

According to information received by India TV, Indian Army Special Forces along with Rashtriya Rifles (RR) units tracked suspicious terrorist movement deep inside the forest and moved in to locate the hiding militants. The operation is taking place in extremely dense and difficult terrain, where visibility remains poor even during daylight hours. Security officials said the forest area contains several caves, streams and natural hiding spots that terrorists may be using to evade detection.

Drones and surveillance equipment deployed

Officials said the terrorists also opened fire during the operation, following which troops responded and continued the search operation from multiple directions.

Preliminary information suggests that two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the forest area. Security forces have also reportedly recovered material linked to the militants during the operation.

Following the recovery, surveillance and ground movement in the region were further increased to track down the suspects.

The operation is being closely coordinated by the Indian Army’s Romeo Force, which functions under the Army’s 16 Corps. Officials said details of the operation have also been shared wi