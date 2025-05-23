J-K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists enters second day in Kishtwar, combing ops underway As per officials, security forces remain engaged in flushing out the terrorists holed up in the rugged terrain of Singhpora, a region known for its dense forest cover and strategic significance. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat also visited Kishtwar district.

A fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists continued for the second consecutive day in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials confirmed on Friday. The prolonged gunbattle, which began on Thursday, has already claimed the life of a brave jawan who laid down his life in the line of duty while engaging in the ongoing operation.

As per officials, security forces remain engaged in flushing out the terrorists holed up in the rugged terrain of Singhpora, a region known for its dense forest cover and strategic significance. Officials said the joint operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police is being carried out with extreme caution due to the challenging topography and the possibility of four more terrorists being present in the area.

J-K DGP visits encounter site in Kishtwar

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat visited Kishtwar district where the soldier was killed during the exchange of fire, officials said. The DGP visited the Singhpora-Chatroo area on Thursday, where a major anti-terror operation was underway, to review the anti-terror operation and assess the ground situation and operational strategy, a police spokesperson said.

Accompanied by IGP (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti and DIG Shridhar Patil, the DGP held detailed discussions with senior officers from the police, army and paramilitary forces leading the operation in the dense forested terrain, she said. The joint operation is being carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J-K Police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following a brief exchange of fire on Thursday.

Combing operation underway

A massive combing operation was launched to flush out the terrorists suspected to be hiding in the area, the spokesperson said. Senior officers, including the Kishtwar SSP, are camping at the site to ensure seamless coordination among the forces, she added.

The DGP interacted with the personnel on the ground, lauding their efforts and urging them to continue working with resolve. He also issued specific directions to bring all those involved in terrorist activities to justice, reiterating the police force's commitment to sustained counter-terrorism operations to uphold peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson said.

