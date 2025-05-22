Operation Trashi: One soldier martyred in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar According to official sources, the soldier sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and succumbed despite the best medical efforts.

New Delhi:

An Army jawan was martyred during a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Chhatru area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. The joint anti-terror operation, codenamed Operation Trashi, is currently underway. According to official sources, the soldier sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and succumbed despite the best medical efforts.

The gunfight broke out after a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police established contact with terrorists in the heavily forested area. Security forces have inducted additional troops, and the area has been cordoned off as the operation to neutralize the terrorists continues.

"During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our #Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps posted on X.

Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.