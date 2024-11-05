Soldier killed, another injured after army vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K’s Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Rajouri accident: An Army personnel was killed and another was injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, said officials. The accident took place near Badog village in Kalakote.

Naik Badri Lal and Sepoy Jai Prakash were found critically injured by the rescuers and were taken to hospital. However, Lal succumbed to his injuries while Prakash was undergoing treatment.

Mother-son duo among 3 dead in accident

Earlier on November 2, three people, including a woman and her 10-month-old son, were killed and three others were critically injured after their car skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the accident took place at Chamalu Morh and the victims belonged to the same family. The driver of the private car, which was headed for Chassana from their Malikote village, lost control in the early hours of the day, resulting in the on-the-spot death of Kulcha Devi (27), her 10-month-old baby Neeraj Singh and nephew Sandhoor Singh (23).

Devi’s husband Chankaar Singh (32), brother-in-law Dhunkar (19), and nephew Ajay Singh (18) were rescued by the local volunteers and rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be critical, the officials added.

