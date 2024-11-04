Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnesses ruckus after PDP MLA moves resolution against abrogation of Article 370

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnesses

Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para on Monday moved a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly opposing the abrogation of Article 370. His resolution called for the restoration of special status to the erstwhile state, leading to a ruckus in the House.

"Keeping the sentiments of the people of J&K in mind, this House opposes the revocation of the special status (of Jammu and Kashmir)," Para said as he moved the resolution.

Senior BJP leader and the party’s Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma hailed the experience of elected speaker Abdur Rahim Rather. He assured full cooperation on behalf of the Opposition while seeking “neutral stand from the Speaker.

Earlier in the day, Veteran National Conference (NC) leader Rather was elected the first Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after the state turned into a Union Territory. Instead. He served seven terms as MLA from Charar-i-Sharief, winning the post by voice vote after the opposition parties chose not to contest.

This drew protests from BJP MLAs, all 28 of whom stood up to oppose the move. BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma demanded Para's suspension for bringing the resolution in violation of assembly rules.

Rather repeatedly requested the protesting members to take their seats but in vain. He said the resolution has not come to him yet and when it does, he will examine it. With the BJP members refusing to budge, NC MLAs lashed out at them for interrupting the proceedings of the House.

Amid the din, NC MLA Shabir Kullay rushed into the well.

The Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

