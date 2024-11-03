Anantnag encounter: How did Indian Army and J-K police avenge rifleman Hilal Ahmad Bhat's killing? Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image Anantnag encounter

Anantnag encounter: In a successful joint operation marked by meticulous intelligence gathering and steadfast coordination, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Police, neutralised two People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) terrorists in the Larnoo area of Anantnag district on Saturday (November 2). This operation stands as a testament to the resolute commitment of the security forces and the invaluable support of the local population, who provided crucial human intelligence (HUMINT) leading to the successful avenging death of rifleman Hilal Ahmad Bhat.

Hilal Ahmad of the Territorial Army was tragically killed in an attack by PAFF terrorists in Sheikhpora, Shangus, on October 8, 2024. The assailants initially managed to escape from Larnoo-Verinag in Anantnag and were tracked to Kund-Laisoo Guddar in Kulgam. However, security forces relentlessly pursued the group, leveraging HUMINT and technical intelligence (TECHINT) to anticipate the terrorists' movements.

Anantnag Operation

By closely studying the terrorists' movement patterns, security forces launched a tactical operation on October 27 in the Guddar area. This action pressured the terrorists, forcing them to retreat from Kulgam back toward Anantnag. On October 30, confirmed intelligence indicated the group was moving from Kulgam to Anantnag via Gulab Bagh. Days of rigorous surveillance paid off when, on November 1, HUMINT confirmed the terrorists' presence in Larnoo, a report further corroborated by TECHINT.

The operation came to a head on November 2 when the terrorists moved perilously close to the security cordon. Upon being challenged, the terrorists responded with indiscriminate firing, prompting an immediate, precise response from the security forces. The ensuing encounter resulted in the elimination of two high-profile terrorists.

Two terrorists killed

Arbaz Ahmad Mir: A hardened A++ category terrorist from Quimoh, affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He had been active since April 1, 2018, with a record of orchestrating attacks against security forces and civilians. Zahid Ahmad Reshi: An A-category LeT terrorist from Hassanpur Tabela, Anantnag, recruited earlier this year on April 17, 2024.

The security forces also recovered significant war-like stores, including an M4 Rifle with three magazines and 141 rounds, an AK-47 rifle with four magazines and 85 rounds (including 19 armor-piercing incendiary rounds), two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and cash amounting to approximately Rs 48,000 from the site. The seizure of this weaponry underscores the sophisticated and well-funded nature of the threats faced by security forces.

Image Source : INDIA TVArms and ammunition recovered

This operation reflects the unwavering resolve of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police to protect the people of union territory. It also highlights the critical role played by local citizens, whose trust and collaboration with security forces enabled a swift and effective response to terrorist threats. The neutralisation of these terrorists is not only a tribute to Rifleman Hilal's sacrifice but also a powerful message to adversarial elements: acts of terror against the nation and its defenders will meet decisive consequences.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police remain committed to safeguarding peace in the region, and this operation reaffirms their dedication to bringing justice to those who seek to disturb harmony in the Valley.

Also Read: Anantnag encounter: Two terrorists, who kidnapped and then killed Rifleman Hilal Ahmed, neutralised

Also Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Three dead, including 10-month-old, as car plunges into gorge in Reasi