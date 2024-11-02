Saturday, November 02, 2024
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Three dead, including 10-month-old, as car plunges into gorge in Reasi

A tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district left three people dead, including a 10-month-old child, when a car plunged into a gorge. Three others sustained critical injuries.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2024 12:21 IST
Three people, including a 10-month-old baby, died in a tragic accident in the Resi district of Jammu and Kashmir when a car fell into a gorge. Three others were seriously injured. A car carrying six people fell off a mountain road near Chamalu Mor in Chassana in Resi district on Sunday morning. Authorities said the vehicle rolled into a deep ravine and the victims are believed to be from the same family.

Local volunteers found three residents dead at the scene, including an infant. Three others appeared to have serious injuries and were rushed to hospital. The driver, who was travelling from Resi to Chassana, lost control, which led to the accident.

