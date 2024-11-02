Anantnag encounter: Two terrorists, who kidnapped and then killed Rifleman Hilal Ahmed, neutralised

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Anantnag: At least two militants were killed following an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag's Larnoo region on Saturday. According to the official, the two terrorists who were killed today were involved in the killing of Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat. Notably, Bhat went missing in the first week of October. Later, the security forces recovered the bullet-ridden body of the missing soldier from Anantnag.

The Indian Army in a social media post confirmed the killing of two terrorists in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police. It said the security forces started a massive search operation after it observed a suspicious moment near Halkan Gali. "Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on their own column. Own troops effectively retaliated, resulting in the elimination of two terrorists. Operation is in progress," it added.

Of the two militants killed, one was a foreigner and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Another encounter breaks out in Sri Nagar

The latest development came nearly an hour after a similar encounter broke out in Sri Nagar city, where media reports claimed at least two terrorists were trapped. Notably, Srinagar has witnessed an encounter nearly after a pause of 2 years and 6 months. The city witnessed the last encounter in April 2022 when two militants were killed in the Bishambar Nagar area of Srinagar.

Earlier today, an Army jawan was killed in an accidental fire in the Chanapora locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital here, police said. An Army personnel on road opening party duty near Rawalpora Chothe wk in the Chanapora area of the city was injured in an accidental fire, a police official said, adding he was shifted to a hospital, but succumbed to the injuries.