Five years after Article 370 abrogation, Srinagar's Lal Chowk celebrates Independence with patriotic fervour

Srinagar's Lal Chowk celebrates Independence with patriotic fervour.

On the 78th Independence Day of India, a video from Srinagar's Lal Chowk captured the nation's attention, evoking a deep sense of patriotism. The video shows a young man waving the Indian flag at Lal Chowk, his body painted in tricolor, with "Bharat" written across his chest and the Ashoka Chakra on his abdomen. Chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," the youth's display of national pride has struck a chord with viewers across the country.

Transformation in Kashmir since Article 370's abrogation

The video comes as a stark contrast to the events of August 15, 2013, when miscreants had hoisted Pakistani flags at Pratap Park in Lal Chowk, causing embarrassment to the government and security agencies. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which ended Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the region has witnessed significant changes. Peace has been largely restored, and the people of Kashmir are increasingly integrating with the national mainstream. This year's Independence Day celebrations in Kashmir reflect a new era of hope and unity.

PM Modi hoists flag at Red Fort for 11th time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation's 78th Independence Day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. This marks his 11th consecutive flag-hoisting at the iconic monument. The event was attended by 6,000 special guests, with heightened security measures in place, restricting public movement around the Red Fort. Roads were reopened to the public after the event concluded.

In his Independence Day message, PM Modi extended greetings to the nation via social media, posting in both Hindi and English, "Independence Day greetings to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" This year's Independence Day theme, "Viksit Bharat @ 2047," underscores the government's vision for transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

