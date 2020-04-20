Yoga for children: Swami Ramdev suggests 5 simple yoga poses for complete physical and mental fitness

Yoga is beneficial for kids just like adults. It can promote both mental and physical health in kids. Yoga also aids help in improving concentration in kids. Introducing your children to yoga at an early age can help them learn healthy lifestyle habits and set the foundation for a fit future. Now, Yog Guru Swami Ramdev gave a complete guidance on yoga for kids in an exclusive interaction with India TV. Right from increasing flexibility to boosting memory, yoga can deliver several health benefits that assures complete physical and mental fitness in kids.

Swami Ramdev suggested five yoga asanas for children that will aid in providing overall health benefits.

Shirshasana

Shirshasana or headstand is a Hatha Yoga asana (posture) where the practitioner stands / balances on the head with the support of the arms. It is an inverted position where the head is on the ground and the feet are up.

Paschimottanasana

This simple asana is a classic Hatha Yoga pose that has many benefits. The Paschimottanasana covers a whole lot of systems in the body and is particularly useful for diabetes and high blood pressure. This asana also gives the entire body a good stretch.

