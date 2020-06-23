Yoga for Alzheimer: Swami Ramdev shares effective yoga asanas

Alzheimer's disease usually occurs after the age of 70, but due to poor lifestyle and stress, people below the age of 40 are also falling victim to this disease. India ranks third when it comes to people suffering from Alzheimer's. Women are more susceptible to falling victim to Alzheimer's than men. 7 out of 10 women suffer from Alzheimer's. Anger, irritability and gradually forgetting about small things daily are the initial symptoms of the disease. If you identify these symptoms at the correct time and practice yoga, then you will be able to eliminate this disease from the root.

Many people suffer from Parkinson's disease as well. Just like Alzheimer's, it is a disease in which part of the brain is damaged over many years. According to Swami Ramdev, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases can be easily overcome by yoga. Regularly doing some yoga asanas and pranayamas can sharpen the mind. It also advises that children should do yoga right from childhood in order to keep the mind sharp and healthy.

Yogasanas to get rid of Alzheimer and Parkinson

The following yoga asanas maintain the overall fitness of the body and help keep the mind healthy.

Uttanpadasana: It helps in treating acidity, indigestion and constipation. It also cures back pain and improves reproductive organs. Halasana: Helps cure backache, infertility, insomnia, sinusitis, thyroid and menstruation problems. Vakrasana: It helps facilitate digestion and regulates the secretion of digestive juices. Bhujangasana: It tones the muscles, relieves stress and fatigue, opens the heart and lungs Ustrasana: It helps reduce fat on thighs, strengthens shoulders and back muscles, expands the abdominal region and improves respiration. Gomukhasana: It is very beneficial in treating chronic knee pain, strengthens the spine and abdominal muscles. It also helps to improve chest activity

Pranayamas to get rid of Alzheimer and Parkinson

According to Swami Ramdev, pranayamas are very beneficial for the mind. They ensure proper blood circulation which helps to keep many diseases at bay. Pranayamas like kapalbhati and anulom vilom are very effective in sharpening the brain and increasing memory. On the other, bhastrika, bhramari, ujjayi and udgith help in improving the respiratory and digestive systems. Swami Ramdev also suggests doing tratak kriya once a week. It strengthens the eye muscles and improves vision and memory.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage