World Obesity Day 2026: India ranks second after China in childhood obesity, over 41 million children affected

New Delhi:

World Obesity Day (March 4) tends to bring out uncomfortable statistics. The kind that quietly force countries to look in the mirror. This year, the numbers tied to India are particularly difficult to ignore. A new global report suggests that the country is moving rapidly into a different kind of public health challenge.

According to the World Obesity Atlas 2026, released by the World Obesity Federation, India now has the second-highest number of overweight and obese children in the world, behind only China. What worries researchers even more is the speed at which the numbers are climbing. Childhood obesity in India is rising at an average rate of about 5 per cent every year, one of the fastest growth patterns recorded globally.

India’s childhood obesity numbers are climbing fast

The report paints a striking picture of how quickly the situation has changed. India has traditionally focused on fighting undernutrition. Now it faces a complicated overlap where both undernutrition and overnutrition exist at the same time. As of 2025, the Atlas estimates that more than 41 million children aged 5 to 19 in India are overweight or obese. The breakdown shows just how widespread the issue has become.

Children aged 5–9: 14.92 million

Adolescents aged 10–19: 26.40 million

Total (ages 5–19): 41.32 million

Globally, governments had set a target to halt the rise in childhood obesity by 2025. That target has already been missed. The next major milestone now sits at 2030, though experts say progress will require far stronger policy action.

A growing health risk for India’s next generation

The concern is not only about body weight. Medical researchers increasingly describe childhood obesity as a gateway to serious long-term health conditions. The World Obesity Atlas projects a sharp rise in several metabolic diseases among Indian youth by 2040 if current trends continue. Some of the key projected increases include:

MASLD (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), previously called fatty liver disease, could rise from 8.39 million to 11.88 million cases.

High triglyceride levels, which increase the risk of heart disease, may affect more than 6 million children.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is projected to reach around 4.21 million cases.

Hyperglycaemia, an early indicator of diabetes, could affect nearly 2 million young people.

In simple terms, conditions once associated mainly with adults are appearing earlier and earlier.

What is driving the obesity rise in India

Researchers say the trend is not caused by a single factor. Instead, several lifestyle and environmental changes are interacting at the same time. The Atlas identifies a few major drivers behind the surge:

Low physical activity: Around 74 percent of adolescents aged 11–17 do not meet recommended activity levels.

Dietary shifts: Children are increasingly exposed to sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods.

School meal gaps: Only about 35.5 percent of school-age children have access to regulated school meal programmes.

Early nutrition patterns: Roughly 32.6 percent of infants experience sub-optimal breastfeeding, which can influence metabolism later in life.

Maternal health factors: About 13.4 percent of women of reproductive age have a high body mass index, and 4.2 percent live with type 2 diabetes, both of which can affect childhood obesity risk.

Taken together, these factors create an environment where unhealthy weight gain becomes increasingly common.

Possible solutions experts are discussing

Public health experts argue that reversing the trend will require action across multiple sectors. The World Obesity Federation, along with partners such as the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and the All India Association for Advancing Research in Obesity (AIAARO), is advocating a broader policy response. Some measures being discussed include:

Taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages

Stricter regulations on digital marketing of junk food targeting children

Integrating obesity screening into primary healthcare systems

Improving nutrition programmes and school meal coverage

The larger goal is prevention. Addressing obesity before it turns into a lifetime of metabolic disease.

