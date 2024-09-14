World Lymphoma Awareness Day 2024: Know symptoms, risk factors and treatment for this disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know symptoms, risk factors and treatment for lymphoma.

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that takes a toll on one’s lymphatic system and immune system. It happens due to the abnormal development of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that's vital for the proper functioning of the immune system. The two main types of lymphoma are Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) which will need timely attention. Those with compromised immunity, autoimmune disorders such as Sjogren disease, or celiac, age, and genetics may be at risk of this cancer.

The symptoms:

Swollen lymph nodes, especially in the neck, armpits, or groin, fever, night sweats, weight loss, itching, shortness of breath, fatigue, abdominal pain or swelling, chest pain, coughing, or trouble breathing are symptoms to watch out for, according to Dr Sarang Wagmare, Clinical Hematologist, TGH Onco-Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon. It is essential to consult an expert for timely intervention once you notice the symptoms.

The risk factors:

The risk factors are smoking, chemical exposure at the workplace, family history, infections such as Epstein-Barr virus, HIV, Helicobacter pylori, and obesity. One should be aware of these risk factors to prevent this cancer.

The diagnosis and treatment:

The diagnosis involves a physical exam, blood tests, biopsy, PET scan, CT scan, and MRI to confirm lymphoma. The treatment will vary from one person to another based on the symptoms and stage. The doctor may recommend chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or immunotherapy. Moreover, patients will also be advised palliative care treatment consisting of medication, and activities to manage stress and provide emotional support to the patients. Lymphomas are known to be aggressive (fast-growing) or even indolent (slow-growing). Patients are required to follow the instructions of the doctor to improve their quality of life. It is imperative to initiate treatment immediately after the appearance of symptoms.

