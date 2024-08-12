What is Cancer Fatigue? 7 tips to tackle this challenging side effect of cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to tackle cancer fatigue.

Cancer is a deadly disease and it automatically makes our body weak. Cancer-related fatigue affects the body, mind, and emotions. Physically, it makes people feel very tired and need more sleep. Mentally, it makes it hard to concentrate and focus. Emotionally, it reduces motivation. This kind of fatigue lowers the quality of life for cancer survivors and makes it harder for them to return to their normal routines, including going back to work.

What is cancer fatigue?

Cancer fatigue is a common and challenging side effect of cancer and its treatments. This type of fatigue is not just about feeling sleepy; it's a deep exhaustion that can make daily activities feel like a marathon. When we asked Dr Karishma Kirti, Consultant Breast Specialist and Oncoplastic Surgeon, about the causes, she said that in cancer, fatigue can be caused by treatments like chemotherapy and radiation, the symptoms of the disease itself, and the emotional stress of dealing with cancer.

While there is no sure-shot way of getting rid of it, here are some tips to deal with cancer-related fatigue:

Create a Restful Environment: Ensure your living space is calm and comfortable. Use soft, hypoallergenic bedding like linen or bamboo to enhance sleep quality.

Short, Scheduled Rests: Take short breaks of around 30 minutes during the day to prevent excessive fatigue without disrupting nighttime sleep.

Stay Active: Gentle exercise, such as walking, can boost energy levels. Always consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine.

Practice Mindfulness: Engage in relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga to reduce stress and improve sleep. Avoid screens before bedtime as blue light can interfere with sleep patterns.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Well: Proper nutrition and hydration are crucial. Dehydration can worsen fatigue, so drink plenty of fluids throughout the day.

Ask for help: Accept and allow family and friends to help you with day-to-day running of things like fixing meals, doing laundry or helping with childcare.

Reduce caffeine intake: Coffee provides a short-term pick-me-up, but it can also keep you up at night and increase the feeling of tiredness on a consecutive morning. Avoid it in the second half of the day if it is not possible to forgo it altogether.

