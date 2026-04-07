World Health Day: From alcohol to coffee, what is actually harming your gut health

New Delhi:

Conversations during World Health Day revolve around making drastic improvements. However, when considering the topic of gut health, small things that go unnoticed on a daily basis tend to have a huge impact on your gastrointestinal tract.

Everything, from drinking an additional cup of coffee to regular alcohol consumption, can affect your digestive system without you realising it. Let's explore what Dr Sandeep Kulkarni, Consultant - Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, Sahyadri Super Speciality, says is damaging your gut and how.

Why is there a need for gut health?

The gastrointestinal tract doesn't only deal with the breakdown of food. But modern routines, irregular meals, stress, poor sleep and reliance on stimulants, are putting it under constant strain.

Alcohol and its impact on your gut

Experts say alcohol remains one of the biggest contributors to digestive issues. “The role of alcohol in causing problems to the digestive system cannot be undermined,” says Dr Sandeep Kulkarni. He explains that chronic consumption is linked to conditions such as gastritis, liver cirrhosis and pancreatitis, all of which significantly affect digestive health.

Is too much coffee quietly harming you?

Coffee might feel like a harmless daily ritual, but excess caffeine can become a hidden trigger. “Overconsumption can intensify acid reflux problems and even bring about gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) while affecting intestinal peristalsis,” says Dr Sandeep Kulkarni. He adds, “At high levels, caffeine provokes an increase in production of gastric juices, leading to complications such as bloating and discomfort.”

The real issue is your overall lifestyle

Focusing on one habit misses the bigger picture

“The true danger does not arise from individual consumption, but from consistent lifestyle trends,” explains Dr Sandeep Kulkarni. A blend of alcohol intake, high caffeine levels, lack of food, insufficient rest, and stress all contribute to placing pressure on the digestive tract, which may predispose one to having digestive problems.

Why does the gut feel it first?

Gut health is very susceptible to imbalances. If irritated regularly through various daily practices, it may cause acidity, bloating, and indigestion. This can eventually become worse and evolve into digestion-related diseases.

A reminder this World Health Day

As World Health Day reminds us, health is often shaped by what we do daily, not occasionally. Taking small measures such as regulating your caffeine intake, restricting your alcohol consumption, eating properly, and resting sufficiently can do wonders for your digestion.

This is because having a good digestive system means that you have good health.

Also read: World Health Day 2026: Doctors explain the link between mental and physical health