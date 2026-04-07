World Health Day 2026: Doctors explain the link between mental and physical health

New Delhi:

World Health Day 2026: It’s common for us to separate physical from psychological wellbeing, checking off exercise but not acknowledging the effects of stress, or vice versa. In reality, however, the relationship between physical and mental well-being is highly interlinked and has a continuous effect on one another, even if we don’t know it.

Whether it’s fatigue or sickness, our mind and body are more connected than you can imagine. Let’s see what doctors have to say on this issue, using everyday examples.

How mental health affects the body

“Mental and physical health are closely related to each other, and each affects the other in substantial ways,” says Dr Nistha Jain, Neurologist, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. She explains that conditions like anxiety, depression and chronic stress don’t just stay in the mind. “They can lead to sleep disturbances, high blood pressure, digestive issues, and even weaken immunity over time.” In other words, stress doesn’t just feel bad; it shows up physically.

How physical health impacts the mind

The relationship works both ways. Dr Nistha Jain notes that “physical health problems like obesity, chronic pain, or hormonal imbalances such as diabetes can trigger fatigue, mood disorders, and reduced motivation.”

This is why long-term illnesses often come with emotional strain, making recovery more complex than just treating the body.

Examples from everyday life that confirm the correlation

The body-mind connection is very tangible and manifested in everyday behaviours.

Physical activity positively impacts both mind and body

Not only does physical exercise tone your body and heart, but it also triggers endorphin production that naturally makes you feel happier.

Sleep refreshes both mind and body

Sleep plays a crucial role in the regulation of one’s emotional state, appetite control, and general well-being.

Food affects how you feel

Nutrition plays a dual role. Healthy eating supports mental clarity and emotional balance, while poor diets can increase fatigue, anxiety and low mood.

Importance of balance

As Dr Nistha Jain points out, “It is important to view health in an holistic manner.” This implies that the techniques for promoting emotional wellness such as meditation, psychological treatments, and socialising, help enhance one’s physical health. Similarly, exercising, healthy eating habits, and adequate sleep increase emotional strength.

A simple way to understand it

Dr Sanjay Verma, Consultant Physician, Kailash Hospital, Noida, puts it simply: “Physical health is like the structure of our body… mental health includes anxiety, depression and other conditions. Both are needed to be okay.”

He adds that untreated stress can escalate quickly. “If stress is not corrected, it turns into anxiety, and if anxiety is not addressed, it can lead to clinical depression.”

The hardware and software analogy

Perhaps the easiest way to understand the connection is this: “Physical health is our hardware, and mental health is our software. Both are complementary,” says Dr Sanjay Verma. You can’t expect one to function well if the other is struggling.

Health isn’t about choosing between mental or physical well-being. It’s about recognising that the two are constantly working together. When you care for both, you don’t just feel better, you function better.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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