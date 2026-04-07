Two children killed in bomb attack by Kuki militants in Manipur's Bishnupur

Imphal:

A tragic incident unfolded in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of Tuesday, where a bomb attack claimed the lives of two young children and left their mother injured. Officials stated that the explosion took place around 1 am in Moirang Tronglaobi village.

According to reports, a bomb allegedly launched by suspected Kuki militants struck a civilian home while the family was asleep. The blast killed a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl inside their bedroom. Their mother, who was also present in the room at the time, sustained injuries in the attack.

Moirang Tronglaobi, a low-lying area situated near the hill regions of Churachandpur, has experienced repeated incidents of gunfire during the peak of ethnic unrest in 2023 and 2024. The latest attack has heightened concerns over the continuing violence in the region.

MLA Th Shanti Singh expresses anguish

Local BJP MLA Th Shanti Singh condemned the incident, describing it as a “brutal attack” that was allegedly carried out by Kuki narco-terrorists.

"This heinous act is nothing less than an act of terrorism. Such inhuman acts have no place in our society and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," he said.

"I offer my heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost - a 5-year-old boy and a 5-month-old baby girl - taken away in such a cold-blooded manner. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family during this unimaginable time of grief," the MLA said.

Manipur violence

The violence in Manipur, which escalated in 2023, stems from ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Triggered by disputes over land rights, political representation, and tribal status, clashes led to deaths, displacement, and destruction of property. The unrest exposed deep-rooted divisions, prompting government intervention, military deployment.