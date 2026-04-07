Childhood cancer among top causes of child deaths in India, paediatric oncologist breaks down why

New Delhi:

There has been an increase in the incidence of cancer as a public health concern among children in India. At the moment, the disease ranks among the top ten causes of death in children aged between 5 and 14 years.

Although usually thought of as a disease affecting adults, there is a rising incidence of cancer amongst children, which poses some critical questions regarding awareness and treatment. Childhood cancer was one of the top ten reasons for deaths in India, accounting for 17,000 deaths in 2023, according to the latest results of the Global Burden of Diseases (GBD) 2023 Study.

The numbers tell a worrying story

“Cancer is emerging as a significant public health concern among children in India and is now reported as one of the leading causes of death in the 5 to 14 years age group,” says Dr Vikas Dua, Principal Director & Head - Pediatric Haematology, Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant. He adds, “Every year, approximately 50,000 to 75,000 children in India are diagnosed with cancer, accounting for about 3 to 4 per cent of all cancer cases in the country.”

Why survival rates remain low

The bigger concern, experts say, is not just incidence, but outcomes. “One of the key challenges is delayed diagnosis. Many cases are identified at advanced stages due to lack of awareness, poor access to healthcare facilities, and limited screening in rural areas,” explains Dr Vikas Dua.

He further notes, “Financial constraints and treatment abandonment further worsen survival outcomes.”

A stark gap between India and the world

The contrast with developed nations is striking. “In high-income countries, over 80 per cent of children with cancer survive, whereas in India and similar low- and middle-income countries, survival rates can be below 30 per cent,” says Dr Vikas Dua.

The most common cancers in children

Dr Vikas Dua highlights that “the most common types of childhood cancers in India include leukaemia, brain tumours, and lymphomas.” The crucial detail, however, lies in timing.

“Many childhood cancers are curable if diagnosed early,” he adds.

Why early detection can change everything

Experts emphasise that awareness is often the missing link. Early symptoms are frequently overlooked or misinterpreted, delaying critical intervention. Strengthening early diagnosis pathways and improving access to specialised care could significantly improve outcomes.

Childhood cancer may not dominate everyday conversations, but its impact is quietly devastating.

The bottom line, according to experts, is that early detection along with the necessary infrastructure will help improve chances of survival by making a deadly disease into one that can be cured.

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