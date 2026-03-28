Colorectal cancer: Surgical oncologist lists subtle symptoms you should not ignore

New Delhi:

It usually doesn’t begin with anything dramatic. Just small things. A bit of bloating after meals. Feeling tired through the day. That vague feeling that something is not quite right. Easy to ignore. And that is exactly what most people do. March, observed as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, is a reminder to not brush these signs aside.

Dr. Nilesh Chordiya, Surgical Oncologist at SSO Cancer Hospital, says these early symptoms are often missed. “These subtle signs may look harmless, but they can sometimes be linked to serious gastrointestinal and abdominal cancers,” the surgical oncologist said.

Colorectal cancer symptoms that should not be ignored

Dr. Nilesh explained that symptoms like abdominal bloating, fatigue and general discomfort are often treated as routine issues. “Patients may not see obvious warning signs like weight loss or blood in stool, so they delay seeking help,” he said.

He added that many people rely on self-treatment for weeks or even months. “Bloating on its own can be common, but if it is happening daily over a period of weeks, it should not be ignored,” the doctor said.

He pointed out that patterns matter. “It is not just the symptom, but how often it occurs and whether it is getting worse,” he said. According to him, “around 60 percent of patients report persistent digestive issues as early symptoms, but these are often dismissed as minor complaints.”

Dr. Nilesh listed a few signs that should not be overlooked. The surgical oncologist said:

Frequent or worsening bloating

Feeling full very quickly while eating

Unexplained weight loss

Ongoing fatigue or weakness

Changes in bowel habits

“These do not confirm cancer, but they do mean further evaluation may be needed,” he said.

Why early cancer symptoms often get overlooked

Dr. Nilesh said habits and perception both play a role. “Many people first try home remedies or over-the-counter medicines for issues like bloating or acidity,” he said. “The problem begins when symptoms continue for weeks and no doctor is consulted.”

He added that fatigue is often misunderstood. “People usually blame it on stress, long working hours or lack of sleep, without considering that it could be linked to a medical condition,” he said.

Early detection and why it matters

Dr. Nilesh stressed the importance of acting early. “One of the key principles in oncology is that the earlier a condition is diagnosed, the better the outcome,” he said. He noted that cancers such as colorectal, stomach, pancreatic and liver cancer are often detected at later stages.

“Fatigue that does not improve with rest can also point to underlying issues like anaemia or chronic illness,” he said.

At the same time, he made it clear there is no need for panic. “This does not mean every instance of bloating is cancer. It simply means you should pay attention to what your body is telling you,” the doctor said.

He added, “If a problem persists even after initial treatment and you still do not have answers, it is important to keep looking and consult a doctor again.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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