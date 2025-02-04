World Cancer Day 2025: Top 5 questions to ask your doctor about cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top 5 questions to ask your doctor about cancer

India is home to millions of cancer patients. This makes it crucial to take proactive steps to reduce the risk of developing cancer or manage it effectively if diagnosed. Cancer is when the abnormal cells in your body start to grow abnormally and uncontrollably. There are almost 100 types of cancer that can affect different parts of your body and it becomes crucial to understand them. Staying informed and aware about cancer can help detect cancer at an early stage while improving the quality of life. Regular health checkups and screenings can be vital in detecting these abnormalities. Here are 5 questions mentioned by Dr Amol Pawar, Radiation Oncologist, Onco-Life Care Cancer Centre, Chiplun that you must ask your doctor during your next doctor visit.

What type of cancer do I have, and how advanced is it?

Understanding and knowing the type of cancer you are diagnosed with and at what stage can help you know more about your condition. Your type and stage of cancer will determine what type of cancer treatment your doctor may recommend. Don't hesitate to ask and clear all your doubts.

What treatment options are available?

The doctor can suggest surgery in combination with chemotherapy, and radiation therapy which is the line of treatment for dealing with cancer. Now, even immunotherapy and targeted therapy can be recommended to the patient. It is imperative to follow the advice given by the doctor for successful outcomes.

What lifestyle changes can help me feel better during treatment?

Making small modifications in your daily routine can help you feel better and also boost your motivation. This can include changes like managing stress, adopting healthy eating habits, or engaging in gentle exercises regularly.

What is the possibility of recurrence after treatment?

To avoid the chances of recurrence, go for regular check-ups and follow-ups with the doctor. Report any abnormal changes in the body that are symptoms without any delay.

Are there support groups that can be helpful?

Support groups can provide emotional support and patients can learn through others experiences. It will be a good idea to take the help of a support group to build resilience and empower yourself to fight cancer and successfully overcome it.

