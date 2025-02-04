World Cancer Day 2025: 5 surprising factors that can increase risk of cancer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL World Cancer Day 2025: 5 surprising factors for cancer

World Cancer Day is observed yearly on February 4. This global initiative attempts to increase awareness of cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. World Cancer Day brings together people, communities, and organizations from all over the world to raise awareness about cancer's difficulties and motivate action to defeat it. Events, campaigns, and activities are conducted all over the world to educate and support cancer patients and their families. On World Cancer Day, let us be aware about five unexpected things that may be increasing your risk of developing cancer.

1. Consuming processed meats

You may enjoy sausages for breakfast and ready-to-cook kababs, but processed meat has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, particularly colon cancer. The World Health Organization (WHO) has categorized processed meats such as bacon, sausages, hot dogs, and deli meats as Group 1 carcinogens, which means they are known to cause cancer. These meats frequently include toxic substances, such as nitrates, which can harm your cells over time.

2. Chemicals in your cleaning products

When cleaning your home, you may be unaware that some of the chemicals you use could endanger your health. Some cleaning solutions contain chemicals such as phthalates and benzene, which have been linked to malignancies such as leukaemia and lymphoma. A 2021 study on Latina women published in Environmental Health Perspectives discovered that long-term exposure to these chemicals weakens the immune system and disrupts hormones, both of which can lead to cancer.

3. Air pollution

We're all aware that smoking is dangerous, but did you realise that air pollution can also increase your cancer risk? Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and other air pollutants have been linked to an increased risk of lung cancer, even among nonsmokers. Research published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology in 2023 discovered that air pollution is the second largest cause of lung cancer.

4. Too much red meat

While red meat, such as beef, hog, and lamb, is a staple of many diets, excessive consumption has been associated with an increased risk of cancer, particularly colon cancer. According to research published by the American Institute for Cancer Research, eating red meat increases the risk of esophageal, liver, and lung cancer by 20% to 60%.

5. Excess screen time

Most people now spend hours every day in front of screens, whether for work, recreation, or social media. While the link between screen time and cancer is still being investigated, new research reveals that continuous exposure to blue light from screens may be linked to cancer risk. According to a 2022 National Institutes of Health study published in Frontiers, exposure to blue light at night may alter melatonin production, a hormone that regulates sleep and has cancer-protective qualities. This disturbance could increase the risk of breast and prostate cancer.

ALSO READ: When is World Cancer Day 2025? From theme to significance, know all about this deadly disease