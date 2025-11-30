Young adults often avoid these sexual health tests: A doctor explains why that’s risky Many young adults skip essential sexual-health tests, even though most STIs show no early symptoms. Experts Dr Sameer Bhati and Dr Sabine Kapasi explain why routine screening for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and HPV is crucial for long-term health and early treatment.

New Delhi:

World AIDS Day always brings a renewed push for awareness, but one uncomfortable truth continues to slip under the radar: young adults may be more sexually active than previous generations, yet many remain surprisingly under-tested. Despite better access to information, stigma and hesitation still keep crucial sexual-health screenings off their to-do lists.

According to public-health experts Dr Sameer Bhati, Public Health Analyst and Dr Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, Founder of ROPAN Healthcare, and UN advisor, this testing gap is not just worrying, it’s dangerous. Both specialists stress that many sexually transmitted infections cause no early symptoms at all, meaning a young person can look and feel perfectly healthy while an infection silently progresses. And while most tests today are quick, painless and affordable, too many young adults still avoid them altogether.

HIV testing, especially 4th-generation tests, is still being skipped

The most frequently missed test continues to be HIV screening, particularly the 4th-generation HIV Ag/Ab test that can detect infections far earlier than older methods.

Dr Sameer Bhati notes that fear, stigma and unnecessary panic often stop young adults from getting tested, even though early diagnosis remains the strongest defence against progression and transmission.

Dr Sabine Kapasi adds that routine HIV testing should be as normal as checking blood pressure: early treatment keeps people healthy and prevents onward spread.

2. Syphilis tests (VDRL/RPR): Simple, essential and still overlooked

Syphilis is rising again globally, especially among young people, yet screening remains patchy. Though early symptoms are often mild or mistaken for skin issues, untreated syphilis can eventually damage the brain, nerves, heart and blood vessels.

Both doctors stress the same point: a simple blood test can catch syphilis early, long before complications appear.

3. Hepatitis B and C: Sexually transmissible, but rarely tested

Hepatitis B and C quietly attack the liver for years without symptoms, making early detection crucial. Many young adults don’t know whether they’ve been vaccinated for Hepatitis B or screened for Hepatitis C at all.

Dr Bhati calls these two infections “silent intruders,” often discovered only after significant liver damage has occurred.

4. Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea: The most common infections young adults miss

These two bacterial infections often cause zero early symptoms, yet they are major causes of infertility, pelvic inflammatory disease and chronic pelvic pain.

Modern nucleic-acid tests (NAATs) can detect them easily through urine samples or swabs (oral, genital or rectal).

But Dr Kapasi flags a critical issue: many clinics still test only the genital area, missing infections acquired through oral or other exposures.

5. HPV prevention and cervical screening, still ignored due to stigma

Despite widespread availability, HPV vaccination continues to be underutilised. Cervical screening is skipped for similar reasons, stigma, lack of access or the assumption that “it can’t happen to me.” Yet HPV remains one of the leading causes of cervical cancer.

Routine vaccination and periodic screening are some of the most effective tools young adults have to prevent serious disease.

Why regular testing matters

Young adults often wait until symptoms appear, but many STIs don’t show symptoms at all until it’s too late.

Dr Kapasi emphasises the importance of making sexual-health testing feel routine:

confidential, low-cost clinics

opt-out HIV testing in hospitals

check-ins before or after new partners

clear conversations about vaccination and risk

Both experts recommend a comprehensive sexual-health screening every 6–12 months for sexually active young adults.

This World AIDS Day, the message isn’t about fear, it’s about awareness, responsibility and empowerment. Sexual-health testing is not a sign of mistrust or shame; it is a form of self-care. Every test taken protects your health, your future and your partners.

Skipping these tests doesn’t make risks disappear. Getting screened does.

ALSO READ: HIV misinformation is still everywhere; here are the facts that matter now