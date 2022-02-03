Working during pregnancy? 6 tips to keep in mind for your safety and comfort

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK It is important to take care of your health and comfort during pregnancy so that productivity is not compromised

Highlights Women have to take extra care during pregnancy so that productivity and health is balanced

It is advised to have proper seating arrangement in place if your job requires you to sit for hours

Be open to support and help from your co-workers and make sure you have a proper diet

Women can continue to work during their pregnancy. However, with a growing belly, certain things need to be taken care of at the workplace so that the expecting mothers can feel safe and secure and continue to be productive during this phase without having to jeopardise the pregnancy. Daily activities like sitting or walking around may get uncomfortable going into the second and the third trimester. Pain may cause additional discomfort. However, this shouldn't pose as a hindrance. A few tips that need to be kept in mind while working during pregnancy are mentioned below.

Comfort

At the workplace, use chairs that provide maximum comfort and can be used to sit for long hours. Use support for the lower back region. Keep your feet alleviated so swelling is decreased, says mayoclinic.org. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing.

What to avoid?

During pregnancy, you must avoid heavy lifting, climbing and carrying. Do not stand for long hours. It is also advised to stay away from heavy machinery to avoid noise and vibrations. Extreme temperatures and exposure to chemicals are also to be avoided when you are carrying your child inside.

Are you resting enough?

Taking rest before and after work is a must. Cut down on activities at home if you are working outside and delegate jobs to a house help or someone from the family. Aim for at least eight hours of sleep every night.

Proper diet

A proper diet is important if you are working while pregnant to avoid fatigue. Eat food that is rich in protein and iron so that you do not feel drained out. Fluid intake is also of utmost importance. At your workstation, keep a water bottle handy and continue to sip water and other healthy fluids throughout the day.

Avoid work stress

Work stress can do no good during pregnancy. Have a talk with your employer about your maternity leave and benefits. Additionally, do not overwork yourself. Take breaks in between. At no point during the pregnancy period let anxiety build up in your mind.

Seek support from colleagues

Be open to the idea of accepting help and support from your colleagues and friends, be it physical or emotional. This will also help you in managing work stress.

