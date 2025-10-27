Women’s breast health: Safe self-screening methods you should know Regular and safe breast health screening is crucial for early detection and prevention of breast cancer. Women should begin routine screenings as recommended by their doctors — often starting with self-examinations, clinical breast exams, and mammograms or ultrasounds based on age and risk factors.

Regular breast health screening is crucial for women. Early detection through routine checks can save lives and improve treatment outcomes and survival rates for women. So, women, don’t wait anymore; schedule an appointment with the doctor if you haven’t yet. It is time you take charge of your breast health. So, don’t wait anymore, get going!

Currently, cases of breast cancer are surging across the country. It is one of the common cancers seen in women. According to the new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers dominate. Breast cancer cases are projected to cross 238,000 in 2024, making it the leading cancer among Indian women.

According to the study, what's alarming is that cancers are increasingly being diagnosed in people in their 30s and 40s. Breast cancer, once considered an “older woman’s disease”, is now striking younger age groups.

Myths and taboos related to breast health

Breast health is neglected by a large number of women. Moreover, there are also many myths and taboos related to breast health that prevent women from seeking timely help. Thus, many women suffer in silence and struggle to improve their quality of life. However, early detection can make all the difference. Routine breast screening allows women to catch any concerning signs before they become serious, improving the chances of successful treatment and long-term survival.

Safe screening practices for women to follow

Breast screening includes clinical exams, mammography, ultrasound, and self-checks, depending on age and risk factors. Women with a family history of breast cancer or genetic predispositions should start screening earlier and do it every year. Do regular breast self-examination and mammograms as advised by the doctor. The expert can detect lumps or changes in breast tissue during routine checkups.

How to do monthly self-exams

Performing monthly self-exams allows women to see any changes that may have gone unnoticed, including any lumps, skin dimpling, or nipple discharge, and notify the doctor and start treatment quickly. To perform a breast self-exam, face the mirror and review the breast. With the pads of your three middle fingers, make sure you press on every part of the breast. Press lightly, then medium, and then firmly. Feel for any lumps or thick areas. Gently squeeze the nipple and check for any discharge. Once you have felt the area of the right breast, repeat this examination on the left breast. Place the pillow under your left shoulder and use your middle three fingers on your right hand to review the breast. It will provide you with an indication of breast health.

Important considerations for women to promote breast health: Eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, quit smoking, quit drinking alcohol, stay active every day, and attend any identified timeframes for screening. Follow your physician's recommendation promptly. Women who are engaged in their breast care can identify changes early, access timely treatment and improve outcomes significantly. So now is not the time to ignore breast health; be vigilant and do not miss your screening or monthly self-exam.

