Women lack nutrients post-pregnancy, know from expert how to overcome these deficiencies

The time from the 9th month of pregnancy to the time after delivery is very important for a woman. During this time, whatever the pregnant woman eats provides nutrition to the child. Therefore, the woman has to take special care of her food and drink. After delivery, the woman also has to breastfeed her child, for which she needs about 2100 calories a day. A normal woman needs about 1600 calories per day. There are some important nutrients for the development of the child that a woman must include in her diet.

Dr. Chanchal Sharma, a gynecologist at Asha Ayurvedic, said that during pregnancy, women are very conscious about their health and take care of everything. But after delivery, they become so busy taking care of the child that they are not aware of their body at all. During this time, the woman is going through very complex situations physically and mentally. Let us know which nutrients can be lacking in the bodies of women due to not taking proper care of the body after pregnancy.

There may be a deficiency of these nutrients in the body:

Iron: Iron is a very important nutrient for women because a woman bleeds every month during her periods, and this requirement increases even more after delivery. While giving birth to a child, a pregnant woman loses a lot of blood, and to compensate for this, iron is very important. Iodine: Iodine is very important for the development of the child. It helps in the development of the child's brain; therefore, after delivery, the woman must consume a sufficient amount of iodine. Calcium: Calcium is very important for both mother and child after delivery. Calcium strengthens your bones, and if there is a deficiency of it in the body of a woman after delivery, then the body starts supplying it from the bones. Due to this, your bones can become weak. Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3 fatty acids are very important for the development of the child's brain and eyesight. After delivery, the child's development is also determined by the woman's body, so the requirements change during that time. Therefore, you should make a diet chart as per your body's needs.

How to overcome nutrient deficiency?

Iron: As natural sources of iron, you can include green leafy vegetables, beetroot, jaggery, red meat, beans, seafood, and pulses in your diet.

Iodine: Its natural sources can be used in the form of fish, yogurt, ionized salt, eggs, milk, etc.

Calcium: As natural sources of calcium, you can use milk, makhana, tofu, green leafy vegetables, cheese, broccoli, etc.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: As natural sources of omega-3 fatty acids, you can consume beans, dairy products, seeds, pulses, nuts, etc.

