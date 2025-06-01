Women and Thyroid Health: Expert explains causes, symptoms and treatment Learn from an expert about the link between women and thyroid health, including common causes, symptoms, and treatment options. Understand the importance of thyroid care for women's overall well-being.

New Delhi:

Thyroid disorders are quickly becoming one of the most critical yet underestimated health issues women must take care of in the present era. The thyroid gland controls major bodily functions from metabolism and temperature to mood, heart rate, and hormone balance. When it performs suboptimally or becomes hyperactive, the ramifications cascade through many systems, striking energy, mental state, reproductive ability, and immune response.

According to Padma Shri Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra's Healthcare, women are most at risk, with research indicating that they are as much as eight times more susceptible to thyroid disease than men, particularly at hormonally sensitive times of life such as puberty, pregnancy, the postpartum period, and menopause. Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Graves' disease, among them, are autoimmune diseases which are more common among women. If untreated, they can cause chronic fatigue, infertility, irregular menstrual periods, weight alterations, mood changes, and even depression.

Even with the obvious patterns, thyroid imbalances frequently remain undiagnosed because symptoms are either nonspecific or confused with stress, hormonal effects or ageing. This is where homoeopathy comes in as an effective and safe alternative. Unlike other therapies that aim only at hormone replacement or suppression, homoeopathy strives to balance the underlying imbalance, whether emotional tension, immune disruption, or hormonal imbalance.

Medications such as Calcarea Carbonica, Lycopodium Clavatum, Natrum Muriaticum, and Thyroidinum are chosen on the back of a complete diagnosis of the person's mental, physical, and emotional profile and hence are personalised to individual needs.

Supportive lifestyle is crucial while treating thyroid disorders successfully. An optimally balanced, thyroid-supportive diet, comprising brown rice, steamed leafy greens, selenium-rich foods like sunflower seeds, and natural probiotics like curd and fermented vegetables, can go a long way in the restoration of hormonal balance. Added to that, regular exercise, proper rest, and stress-reduction activities like yoga or mindfulness assume a critical role in supplementing the medical treatment and overall health.

Simultaneously, common myths should be debunked. Thyroid disease is not limited to elderly women but can affect any age, including the teenage years and young adulthood. Neither are they necessarily permanent. With prompt diagnosis, individualised treatment, and regular monitoring, many patients have significant improvement in symptoms, decreased medication dependence, and improved quality of life.

In women, whose health is inextricably linked to hormonal fluctuations, incorporating thyroid care within preventive health check-ups becomes a necessity. Increased awareness, early detection, and holistic treatment techniques not only manage the symptoms but also ensure long-term healing and resistance, both physical and psychological.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Heart Blockage: 7 ayurvedic remedies to unclog your blocked arteries naturally