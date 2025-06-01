Heart Blockage: 7 ayurvedic remedies to unclog your blocked arteries naturally Know 7 Ayurvedic remedies to naturally unclog blocked arteries and promote heart health. Learn how ancient Indian medicine can help reduce heart blockage and improve cardiovascular well-being.

New Delhi:

A strong heart and good overall health depend on clean and healthy arteries. Ayurveda is an ancient Indian way of healing that has proven methods to assist in promoting health from home. Dr Rohit Sane, CEO & Managing Director, Madhavbaug Hospitals, shares 7 Ayurvedic remedies to keep your arteries healthy and flowing:

1. Eat According to Your Digestive Fire (Agni)

If you're eating according to the digestive fire, your body will digest all the calories and fats of the diet you take in. With wholesome food, actually, you can stop the buildup of plaque on your arterial walls. If you take in more calories than you can use, they may become Ama toxins that rest in your arteries. If you eat according to your body and digestive health, no unnecessary fat will form and your arteries won’t become clogged.

2. Control Blood Sugar by Managing Carbohydrates

If blood sugar is high, it can cause harm to arteries. You might be surprised to know that potatoes could cause your blood sugar to rise even faster than the same amount of table sugar. High glucose harms the innermost parts of the arteries, promoting extra fat on the arterial walls. Following a balance of carbohydrates and planning your meals, your sugar levels and the health of your arteries can improve.

3. Lower Blood Pressure with Ayurvedic Herbs

An increase in blood pressure results in artery changes and the buildup of fat. Cutting back on teas and coffees might help. Incorporating supplements of Ashwagandha, Brahmi, and Jatamansi in Ayurveda could bring your body and mind into equilibrium while relieving strain, maintaining good blood pressure, keeping the arteries intact and improving protection.

4. Support Detox with Regular Bowel Movements

Removal of excess fat often depends on regular bowel movements. Using Virechana, a medicated purgation, is recommended in Ayurveda to clear the liver and lower the amount of toxins. Chewing a few raw papaya seeds every day or drinking 20 ml of castor oil once a week may help with cleaning your stomach and preventing fat in your arteries.

5. Practise Vyayama (Balanced Exercise)

Arteries that can stretch are less likely to get blocked. When you exercise, your heart steadily dilates and contracts so it does not accumulate fat. In addition to cardio, weight training, stretching, balancing, and respiratory activities, Vyayama in Ayurveda guarantees good artery health.

6. Manage Stress with Herbs, Yoga, and Meditation

The body's metabolism and immune system get relatively less efficient with repetitive stress and can cause even more damage to arteries. Herbs, including Brahmi, Jatamansi, and Shankhapushpi, enable mental calmness and relieve stress. Additional benefits to mental balance and heart health would be obtained through the use of yoga and meditation techniques.

7. Follow Dinacharya (Daily Routine)

Routines that resemble day and night activity patterns are beneficial for our well-being. When circadian rhythm is disrupted, it can affect the health of blood vessels. Sticking to a regular wake-up, meal and sleep time in Ayurveda that emphasises Dinacharya, as per the body’s energy, helps clean the arteries.

By following these Ayurvedic tips, you can care for your arteries and strengthen your heart in the comfort of your home.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: How long should diabetic patients walk every day? Know the correct way and time