Herbs that protect you from winter cough and cold: Tulsi, ginger, giloy and more Winter often triggers cough, cold and fatigue, but simple herbs like tulsi, ginger, giloy and turmeric can quietly strengthen immunity. Here’s how to add them to your daily routine.

New Delhi:

As winter settles in, our habits shift to cosy meals, heavy clothes and lazier evenings, but unfortunately, so does the viral season. December often brings a spike in flu, cough, sore throat and lingering fatigue. While you can’t build immunity overnight, Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietitian and Wellness Coach, say that certain herbs work quietly and consistently to strengthen the body’s defence system before infections take over.

Wellness practitioners are increasingly encouraging people to return to simple, time-tested herbs because they are gentle, plant-based, and free from major side effects. The secret lies not in instantly killing viruses, but in nourishing immunity daily, so the body becomes resilient enough to fight.

Herbs that can save you from cough and cold this December

Tulsi and ginger: Nature’s most reliable winter duo

Tulsi, widely called “Mother Medicine of Nature,” is one of the most powerful herbs for winter because of its antiviral and antibacterial compounds that can neutralise pathogens before they spread. When paired with ginger, a root with potent infection-fighting and circulation-boosting abilities, it becomes an everyday shield against seasonal illnesses.

Giloy: The immunity guard you should not overlook

Giloy has earned its reputation in Ayurveda as a master immunity builder. It guards the body against recurring colds and allows it to maintain the internal temperature due to its anti-inflammatory action, particularly helpful during winter when people catch a cold again and again.

Turmeric: A golden wall against viruses.

The reason turmeric is imbued with curcumin is that it acts like a protective barrier that keeps viruses away. According to nutritionists, it is best taken with milk or pepper; this helps the body absorb the curcumin and further assists in boosting its immunity.

Liquorice: The soothing friend for sore throats

Particularly comforting for people struggling with coughs, throat pains, or constant irritation, liquorice calms the respiratory tract while supporting natural mucus production. It’s a mild, safe option for those who want natural relief without heavy medication.

Amla: Your natural vitamin C booster

Amla, one of the most powerful sources of Vitamin C, offers a concentrated dose of antioxidants that keeps the immune system responsive throughout winter. Experts say even one berry a day can support the body’s ability to resist illnesses.

How to use these herbs daily

You don’t need complicated recipes to make these herbs work.

Simple daily rituals like:

Tulsi-ginger herbal tea in the morning

A teaspoon of amla powder daily

Turmeric drink at night

Giloy drops mixed with warm water

…can offer sustainable protection across the cold months.

This winter, immunity isn’t about quick fixes; it’s about consistency. Herbs like tulsi, giloy, turmeric, amla, ginger and liquorice have survived centuries because they work. Adding them to your daily routine isn’t just a revival of ancient traditions; it’s an accessible, effective way to feel healthier all season long.

Also read: Suffering from a severe cold and cough? Drink THIS desi kadha for instant relief, know easy recipe