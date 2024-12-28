Suffering from severe cold and cough? Drink THIS desi kadha for instant relief, know easy recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drink THIS desi kadha to get rid of cold and cough

In winter, most people are troubled by cough and cold. While it is raining and cold, people rapidly fall prey to viral diseases, colds, and coughs. Due to the cough, mucus accumulates in the chest, which increases the problem even more. Sometimes breathing also becomes difficult due to chest tightness. The risk of pneumonia increases with an infection in the lungs for a long time.

Sometimes mucus gets so tight in the chest that it becomes difficult to sleep peacefully at night. If mucus is also accumulated in your chest and you are troubled by the problem of cold and cough, then immediately make this decoction and drink it. This will give you a lot of relief.

Ingredients Required:

3 teaspoons celery, 2 garlic cloves, 2 cloves, 2 black pepper

Kadha Recipe:

To make the decoction, first take a pan. Fill a big glass with water and put it in the pan. Now put the pan on the gas. Now put 3 teaspoons of celery and 2 garlic cloves in it. After some time, add crushed cloves and black pepper to it. Now let this water cook well. When the decoction boils and becomes half, then turn off the gas flame. Now filter the decoction. If you want, you can also add a little salt to it. Now drink this decoction. After drinking it only twice a day, your cold and cough will disappear. Also, you will get relief from sore throat.

Benefits of drinking Kadha:

Drinking kadha not only clears the mucus accumulated in the chest but also strengthens immunity. Due to boosted immunity, you do not fall prey to cold, cough, and seasonal diseases.

