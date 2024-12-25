Consumption of Basil leaves helps cure THESE health problems, know how much and right time to eat

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Consumption of Basil leaves helps cure health problems

Tulsi, which is full of medicinal properties, has great importance in Ayurveda. Tulsi is very beneficial for health along with worship. It contains antioxidants like vitamin A, vitamin K, iron, manganese, and calcium, along with beta-cryptoxanthin, zeaxanthin, lutein, and beta-carotene, which are beneficial for health. In such a situation, let us know what the benefits of consuming Tulsi are and when to eat it.

Consumption of Tulsi is beneficial in THESE problems:

Improves digestion: Basil contains eugenol. This chemical compound has anti-inflammatory properties that help in keeping the digestive system healthy. Basil benefits the digestive and nervous systems and helps in improving your digestion and maintaining the proper pH balance in the body. Beneficial in diabetes: If you have diabetes, then definitely include basil in your diet. It slows down the process of sugar secretion in the blood and helps in diabetes management. Eliminates depression: Tulsi contains an anti-stress substance called adaptogen. Research shows that it helps combat anxiety and depression, as well as stimulate neurotransmitters that regulate energy and happiness-producing hormones. So, sip a hot cup of tea with Tulsi and sage and see the difference. Good for the liver: Tulsi detoxifies your liver and plays an important role in preventing the accumulation of fat in your liver. It removes toxins from the blood and purifies it. Beneficial for skin: Consuming basil leaves improves skin texture. Its leaves are effective in getting rid of bad breath. Consuming basil reduces stress. Also, drinking basil decoction also relieves the problem of cold and cough.

How much and the right time to consume Tulsi?

Chew 3-4 basil leaves every morning on an empty stomach. Soak some basil leaves in a glass of water overnight. Drink this water on an empty stomach in the morning. Put 4-5 basil leaves in a cup of water and heat it for at least 1 minute. Now filter it in a cup and consume it by adding a little honey.

