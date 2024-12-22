Drinking less water in winter? Be aware of THESE 5 symptoms that show lack of water in the body

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Be aware of THESE 5 symptoms that show lack of water

People's eating habits change in every season. As soon as winter arrives, people start eating hot food. They start consuming more tea and coffee and drinking less water. Due to cold weather, one feels less thirsty. This is the reason why people do not pay attention to their liquid diet. Feeling less thirsty in winter does not mean that the body does not need water. The body needs the same amount of water even in winter. You can become a victim of dehydration by drinking less water. If you are drinking less water, then these symptoms are visible in the body.

Headache: If you feel heaviness or pain in your head, then understand that you are drinking less water. Lack of water in the body causes constant headaches. Due to a lack of water in the body, brain cells start shrinking. According to the Indian Journal of Medical Research, lack of water in the body also affects the ability to think and understand. Dry skin: Another symptom of drinking less water in winter is increased dryness in the skin. Dry skin is a common thing in winter, but if this is happening more often and a crust is forming on the skin, then it can be the cause of water deficiency. People who drink less water for a long time can have dry skin. This problem increases further in winter. Urine being too yellow: If the color of urine is too yellow. Urine is coming less. If there is a burning sensation after urination, then understand that there is a lack of water in the body. Drinking less water immediately affects urine. Lack of water in the body can cause urine-related problems. If the color of urine is dark yellow, then you should immediately understand that you are drinking less water. Dry mouth: If your lips are cracking a lot, getting dry frequently, or your throat is getting dry, then you are suffering from water deficiency. If you feel dryness in your mouth, understand that there is a lack of water in the body. A dry mouth means that due to a lack of water in the salivary glands, saliva is not being produced in the right amount. If you see such symptoms, start drinking more water. Heaviness in the heart: Lack of water in the body for a long time also affects the amount of blood. In such a situation, the heart has to work harder to supply blood. Due to this, the heart is stressed and a feeling of heaviness is felt. Sometimes the heart rate becomes faster while walking.

ALSO READ: Drinking Fenugreek water on an empty stomach in the morning gives major benefits, know how to make it