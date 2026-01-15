Why UTIs are more common in women during winter: Bengaluru-based gynecologist explains the real reasons Winter often triggers recurrent UTIs in women. Here’s why cold weather, dehydration, delayed urination and reduced immunity quietly increase urinary infection risk.

New Delhi:

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are significantly more common in women than in men, and for many, winter brings a noticeable spike in recurring infections. This seasonal rise is not accidental. Cold weather quietly alters daily habits, body responses and hygiene routines in ways that favour bacterial growth.

Explaining this pattern, Dr Gayathri B N, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, says, “Winter creates a perfect combination of dehydration, delayed urination and lowered local immunity, all of which make women more vulnerable to urinary tract infections.” She adds that these changes often go unnoticed, allowing infections to recur during the colder months.

Dehydration and reduced urination in cold weather

Cold weather is a big reason for drinking less water, which later results in less of that being eliminated through urination. During the months of winter, water intake among females drops significantly. Urine is the way of getting rid of bacteria in the urinary system. Therefore, bacteria can multiply and infect the urinary tract if they stay longer in the bladder.

Why holding urine raises UTI risk in winter

Another factor is the habit of restraining oneself to urinate less frequently or even delaying urination, especially when the weather is cold. In most cases, the cold, unclean toilets along the way and the fear of public restrooms lead women to “hold” their urine for long periods. The urinary bladder, with bacteria around it and in a warm, moist environment, becomes a place for UTIs.

How cold temperatures weaken urinary tract immunity

Cold weather has the potential to lower the blood supply to the pelvic and urinary areas. In the case of low temperature exposure, blood vessels constrict in order to save the core body heat. The flow of blood being cut down may impair the local immune defences in the urinary tract, thus making it more difficult for the body to fight off the invading bacteria. The infection of even large numbers of bacteria has become possible because of the weakening of the immune response.

Winter intimacy and its link to UTIs

Wintertime sexual activity, especially when there is not enough water intake or urination after sex, can raise the likelihood of developing a UTI. When having sex, bacteria can be pushed into the urethra, and if there is not enough urine flow because of dehydration, these bacteria will not be washed out thoroughly. This is a very serious matter for women who are frequently affected by UTIs.

Seasonal immunity dip and vitamin D deficiency

The fact that winter usually results in a person's immunity getting weaker is also a contributing factor. Seasonal infections such as colds and flu, poor nutrition, less exposure to sunlight, and lower levels of vitamin D all can weaken the immune system. A weak immune response can no longer be of help to the body in preventing or controlling bacterial infections such as UTIs.

Hormonal factors that increase winter susceptibility

There are hormonal factors that can, in addition, increase susceptibility in some women. The estrogen levels in postmenopausal women are already low; therefore, they have fewer protective vaginal flora, and their urinary tract lining gets thinner. These are changes that apply all year round; however, they can make winter-related triggers even more powerful, leading to infections occurring quite often.

Clothing, hygiene practices and lifestyle triggers

In winter, dressing in a tight or layered way can additionally result in an increased UTI risk. The denim, thermal wear, synthetic innerwear and multiple layers all contribute to trapping moisture and heat around the genital area. This zone is very much like a bacterial development area, especially if breathable cotton underwear is not used. The situation gets worse if there is prolonged dampness from sweat or poor hygiene after urination because in such cases, the bacteria have an easy way of migrating from the perineal area to the urethra.

Winter also brings hygiene challenges. Women may take fewer baths in winter due to the cold, leading to a decline in genital hygiene. What is more, improper wiping habits, the reuse of unclean innerwear, or not drying well after washing can lead to bacterial contamination around the urethral opening. Since women have a shorter urethra and its opening is close to the anus, if hygiene is not good, bacteria can very easily get into the urinary tract.

The aforementioned factors, such as less water intake, urination, decreased local immunity due to cold exposure, tight clothing, difficulties in hygiene, factors related to sexual activity and overall lower immunity, make UTIs more common among women in the wintertime. Having knowledge of these factors is very important because taking simple precautions like drinking plenty of fluids, urinating often, keeping hygienic, using breathable clothes and taking care of immunity can make a big difference in the occurrence of winter UTIs.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.