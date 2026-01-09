Struggling to conceive? Pune gynaecologist explains how gut health may be affecting conception Gut health affects hormones, immunity and nutrient absorption, all of which influence fertility and pregnancy. Dr Padma Srivastava, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Pune, explains how gut imbalance can impact conception, PCOS symptoms and pregnancy comfort.

New Delhi:

The link between gut health and reproductive health is gaining attention, especially as more women report digestive issues alongside fertility concerns. What was once brushed aside as routine discomfort is now being looked at more closely.

According to Dr Padma Srivastava, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Pune, the gut plays a much larger role in fertility and pregnancy than many realise. As we move into 2026, she says, understanding this connection is becoming increasingly important.

Gut health and fertility problems

Poor gut health can quietly interfere with reproductive health. “Many women who struggle with bloating, acidity or chronic gut inflammation also notice changes in their menstrual cycle and fertility,” Dr Srivastava explains.

She notes that when the gut is inflamed or imbalanced, it can lead to irregular periods, ovulation issues and PMS-like symptoms such as fatigue, bloating and headaches. “Conditions like IBS or persistent constipation put stress on the body and disrupt hormonal signals needed for conception,” she says. In some cases, inflammation linked to poor gut health may also affect the ovaries and uterus, making implantation more difficult or slowing healthy follicle development.

The role of the gut microbiome in conception

The gut microbiome plays a direct role in hormone regulation. “Good bacteria help manage estrogen levels and reduce inflammation,” Dr Srivastava says. “When gut bacteria are balanced, menstrual cycles tend to be more regular and ovulation improves.”

She adds that gut health also affects insulin sensitivity, which is especially relevant for women with PCOS. “Insulin resistance is a major factor in PCOS-related fertility problems, and gut imbalance can worsen it,” she explains. An unhealthy gut may also lead to estrogen dominance. “When the body struggles to break down excess estrogen, women may experience painful periods, mood swings and reduced fertility,” she notes.

Gut health during pregnancy

Pregnancy itself makes the gut more sensitive due to hormonal changes. “Nausea, acidity, constipation and bloating are very common during pregnancy,” Dr Srivastava says.

She warns that gut inflammation can reduce the absorption of essential nutrients like iron, calcium and folate. “These nutrients are critical for both mother and baby,” she adds. Poor gut health during pregnancy has also been linked to higher risks of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, infections and excessive weight gain.

A final word on the gut–womb connection

A healthy gut supports a healthier pregnancy journey. And as Dr Srivastava points out, “taking care of your gut is not optional anymore, it’s foundational.”

ALSO READ: Not ready for big resolutions? Psychologist shares simple mental health habits that actually help