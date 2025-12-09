Thin-fat syndrome: Why being slim doesn’t always mean being healthy Thin-fat syndrome is a growing health concern where people look slim but have high internal fat, cholesterol or blood sugar. Dr Prateek Chaudhary, Sr. Consultant – Interventional Cardiology at Asian Hospital, shares simple habits that can help one deal with this condition.

New Delhi:

Many people pride themselves on remaining slim. However, doctors say that slimness on the outside does not always mean the inner body is healthy. The growing concern now is what is coming to be known as “thin-fat syndrome”, now being seen more frequently, especially among people who feel weight alone is a sign of good health.

What is thin-fat syndrome?

According to experts, it is a condition when a person looks lean but carries high levels of internal fat, elevated cholesterol, or increased blood sugar. This metabolic imbalance, which often gets overlooked, can silently increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other long-term health complications. What makes it even trickier is the fact that many people do not realise they are affected since they look perfectly fit from the outside.

Why this condition is common in India

Dr Prateek Chaudhary, Sr. Consultant – Interventional Cardiology at Asian Hospital, explains why this condition has become so common in India. He says, “The ‘thin-fat syndrome’ represents a major health issue which I frequently observe in patients. Many Indians maintain a slim appearance yet their bodies contain high cholesterol levels and elevated blood sugar and internal fat accumulation. The combination of genetic factors with stress and poor sleep quality and insufficient physical activity leads to this condition. People should avoid using weight as their sole indicator for health assessment of their health status.”

Why thin doesn’t always mean healthy

Health is not just a number on the scale. Long hours of sitting, erratic eating habits, unaddressed stress, and sleep deprivation - all can cause accumulation of fat inside the body even in a lean-appearing individual.

Simple habits that can make a difference

Dr Chaudhary says that small, consistent habits, however, can make a big difference. “Just a 15-minute walk after meals can help regulate blood sugar, support heart health, and improve overall metabolism,” he says. Besides that, doing strength training, avoiding ultra-processed foods, staying hydrated, and taking quality sleep of 7-9 hours can be extremely beneficial.

Thin-fat syndrome: A reminder to look beyond weight

The thin-fat syndrome reminds us that health must be looked at with a wider perspective. Rather than just watching their weight, paying attention to energy levels, routine blood tests, and everyday lifestyle choices could allow people to truly take responsibility for their wellbeing.