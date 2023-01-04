Why do some people always sleep with their mouths open? Know 4 problems that cause it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Why do some people always sleep with their mouths open?

Do you sleep with your mouth open? Do you have trouble breathing through your nose while sleeping? This is a problem that many people face. It is associated with sleep apnea, a condition in which breathing suddenly stops during sleep. This often happens due to blockage or congestion in the body. While sleep apnea is one of the most common reasons for sleeping with mouth open, there are many people who breathe via mouth during sleep without even suffering from the disease. What normally happens is when a person lies down, the blood vessels inside the nose get filled with blood. This causes swelling and constriction. This makes it difficult to breathe through the nose, so a person opens his mouth to breathe easily. Apart from this, there can be many reasons for sleeping with an open mouth. Check out-

Stress

Being overly anxious and stressed can make a person more likely to breathe through the mouth at night and throughout the day as well. In fact, what happens is that when a person is anxious, the breathing also becomes rapid and shallow and the Blood Pressure increases. During this, a person breathes faster and with their mouth open.

Allergies

Allergies are another common cause of breathing through the mouth. An allergy occurs when the immune system attacks a foreign substance to protect the body. In such a situation, a person breathes faster and tries to expel the allergen and hence breathes through the mouth.

Asthma

Asthma is caused by inflammation in the lungs and often causes shortness of breath and wheezing. It takes so long to heal and the congestion reduces so slowly that the body gets used to breathing through the mouth.

Cold and cough

During a cold with nasal congestion, the body tends to breathe through the mouth to get oxygen which is completely normal. Apart from this, even if there is a disease like a sinus with a cold, people breathe through their mouth.

So, if you have any of these problems, it is likely that you breathe through your mouth while sleeping. However, if the problem persists or it is happening without any of these reasons, it is suggested to consult a doctor.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

