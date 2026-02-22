Always tired even after sleeping? Expert explains why fatigue has become the new normal

New Delhi:

There was a time when exhaustion followed effort. A long commute, a demanding shift, or physical labour earned tiredness honestly. Now many people wake up exhausted before the day has even begun.

Fatigue has slipped into daily life so gradually that it rarely raises alarm. Conversations around coffee machines and office corridors often sound the same. Nobody slept properly. Everyone feels drained. Weekends disappear into recovery mode. Yet few stop to ask why this has become so common.

Doctors say the answer lies less in how hard people work and more in how they live. According to Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder-Chairman Emeritus, Dr Batra’s Healthcare, persistent fatigue is often misunderstood. “Many people assume tiredness is simply the cost of a busy lifestyle,” he says. “But when exhaustion continues despite rest, the body is usually signalling imbalance rather than overwork.”

A growing global pattern

Recent research reflects what clinics are already seeing. A 2023 global survey by Statista found that nearly one-third of working adults reported feeling tired or lacking energy most of the time. The World Health Organization has also repeatedly drawn attention to rising stress levels and burnout among professionals across industries. Fatigue is no longer an individual complaint. It has become a shared experience shaped by modern routines.

Stress keeps the body switched on

One of the most overlooked causes of fatigue is chronic stress. When deadlines, financial pressure, or emotional worries persist, the body remains in a prolonged state of alertness. Stress hormones such as cortisol stay elevated longer than they should. “People often underestimate how deeply stress affects physical energy,” Dr Batra explains. “When the nervous system never fully relaxes, the body struggles to repair itself.”

Simple activities then begin to feel disproportionately exhausting.

Why sleeping longer does not always help

Many people believe fatigue disappears once they get enough sleep. Increasingly, that is not the case. Late-night scrolling, binge watching, and irregular bedtimes disrupt circadian rhythms. Artificial light delays melatonin release, confusing the body about when it should rest. Someone may spend seven or eight hours in bed yet wake feeling foggy or irritable. Irregular eating patterns add another layer. Heavy dinners eaten late or skipped meals earlier in the day can disturb digestion, which in turn affects sleep quality.

“Restorative sleep depends on routine,” Dr Batra says. “Without consistency, sleep loses its healing effect.”

Food, hydration and movement matter more than people realise

Energy is closely tied to what and when people eat. Skipping breakfast, relying on packaged snacks, or staying dehydrated can slow metabolism. A lack of essential nutrients in the diet, such as iron or vitamin imbalances, can subtly lower energy levels well before any noticeable symptoms occur. A sedentary work style is also a factor. Prolonged periods of sitting can impair blood flow and lead to both mental and physical exhaustion.

Simple adjustments can make a big difference. Eating regular meals, staying hydrated, and taking short exercise breaks can help regulate energy levels.

Looking beyond symptoms

From a holistic perspective, constant tiredness rarely has a single cause. Sleep habits, emotional stress, digestion, immunity, and lifestyle patterns interact with each other. Addressing only one factor often brings temporary relief. Homoeopathic treatment involves understanding these patterns rather than just treating fatigue. According to Dr Batra, “Personalised treatment takes into account stress triggers, dietary habits, sleep patterns, and the strength of the immune system.”

Any homoeopathic treatment, however, should always be taken under professional supervision.

When tiredness needs medical attention

Occasional exhaustion after demanding weeks is normal. Persistent fatigue is different. However, if fatigue persists despite resting, or in the presence of headaches, frequent sicknesses, changes in mood, or inability to focus, seeking medical attention becomes necessary.

Early detection can assist in recognising underlying issues such as hormonal imbalances, stress disorders, or nutritional deficiencies before they progress.

Listening before burnout sets in

The modern world tends to glorify productivity. Taking a break is considered optional. The body disagrees. Fatigue is rarely laziness or lack of motivation. More often, it is a request for balance. “Energy returns when the body’s rhythms are supported again,” Dr Batra says. “With the right guidance and lifestyle correction, people can rebuild resilience.”

In a world that rarely slows down, recognising tiredness as a message rather than a weakness may be the first step toward feeling well again.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your die

