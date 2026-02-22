Why Gen Z and millennials are losing sleep and Ayurvedic ways to fix it

New Delhi:

Sleep used to come easily in youth. Long nights, irregular schedules, and early mornings rarely felt like a problem. Today, that reality looks very different. Across cities, young adults in their twenties are struggling to fall asleep, waking up exhausted, and depending on caffeine just to function through the day.

What many dismiss as “stress” or a temporary phase is slowly becoming a larger health concern. Doctors are seeing more young professionals reporting fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and mood changes linked directly to poor sleep. Insomnia is no longer a condition associated only with ageing. It is quietly becoming a defining lifestyle issue for an entire generation.

According to Ayurveda expert Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda, the roots of this crisis go deeper than long work hours alone. “Sleep is not simply about closing your eyes,” he explains. “It is a reflection of how balanced your body rhythms and nervous system are. When daily routines become irregular, the body loses its natural ability to switch off.”

Why insomnia is rising among young adults

The modern lifestyle rarely allows the mind to slow down.Dr Chauhan notes that Ayurveda views sleep disturbance as a sign of imbalance rather than a standalone problem. “Excessive mental activity, irregular meals, excessive travel, or late sleeping habits aggravate vata dosha,” he says. “When vata increases, the mind becomes restless and sleep becomes light or fragmented.”

Unlike physical exhaustion that once guaranteed deep sleep, mental overstimulation now keeps the nervous system alert even when the body feels tired.

The hidden impact of screens and irregular routines

Technology has quietly shifted the body’s internal clock. Exposure to artificial light at night suppresses melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep. Checking phones in bed, working late under bright screens, or watching content before sleeping tells the brain that it is still daytime.

“Your body relies on predictable rhythms,” Dr Chauhan explains. “When meals, sleep, and activity timings constantly change, digestion weakens and the nervous system remains active. Over time, insomnia becomes chronic.” Skipping dinner or eating heavy meals late at night further disrupts digestion, another factor Ayurveda strongly connects with sleep quality.

Sedation is not the same as restorative sleep

Many young adults try quick fixes. Sleeping pills, alcohol, or late-night exhaustion sometimes force sleep temporarily. However, experts caution that sedation does not equal recovery.

“True sleep restores tissues and calms the nervous system,” says Dr Chauhan. “Artificial sleep may reduce awareness but does not necessarily repair the body.” This explains why many people still wake up feeling tired despite spending enough hours in bed. Long-term sleep disruption can also affect immunity, hormonal balance, metabolism, and emotional health.

Simple Ayurvedic habits that can help restore sleep

The solution, experts say, lies in consistency rather than drastic measures. Gentle evening rituals such as reading, meditation, or oil massage calm the nervous system naturally.

“Small habits repeated daily create stability,” Dr Chauhan says. “Reducing screen exposure at night and allowing the mind to slow gradually makes a remarkable difference.”

Warm herbal drinks, mindful breathing, and reducing stimulating conversations or working late at night can also help signal the body that it is time to rest.

When insomnia needs medical attention

Occasional sleepless nights are common. However, chronic insomnia should not be overlooked. Insomnia for an extended period, frequent episodes of waking up, feeling tired during the day, being irritable, or relying on stimulants can be a sign of underlying imbalances or psychological issues. Early consultation with professionals enables the underlying causes of insomnia, such as anxiety, hormonal imbalances, or digestive imbalances, to be treated before the condition escalates. Sleep is the new self-care obsession. Sleep affects memory, stress hardiness, the immune system, and overall health.

“Young adults believe they can recover later,” Dr Chauhan reflects. “But the body remembers every imbalance. Rest is not a luxury. It is the foundation of clarity, strength, and emotional stability.”

In a world that rarely pauses, learning to sleep well may be one of the most powerful acts of self-care young people can reclaim.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

