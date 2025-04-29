Why are people dying due to cardiac arrest? Know causes and what tests should be done to prevent it Cardiac arrest claims lives silently. Know the underlying causes and crucial tests to detect risks early. Take control of your heart health and prevent sudden cardiac deaths.

Cases of sudden death have been increasing rapidly for some time now. Someone falls on the floor while dancing and dies, while someone dies while exercising in the gym or while running on the treadmill. The patient dies before people can understand. Sudden cardiac arrest is considered to be the reason for this. Let us know from the doctor what the reasons for sudden cardiac arrest are. Why and under what circumstances does it happen? What to do to avoid cardiac arrest and how to understand the symptoms of cardiac arrest?

In the recent India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Weekend programme, we spoke to Dr Balbir Singh (Chairman, Cardiac Science, Max Hospital) and found out why people are suddenly losing their lives. Why does cardiac arrest happen, and what are its causes?

What is cardiac arrest?

When the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops pumping blood, the patient suffers from cardiac arrest. And due to this, the supply of blood to the brain and other organs stops or decreases. Some arrhythmias, in which blood flow from the heart to the body stops completely, can cause cardiac arrest. In cardiac arrest, the heartbeat stops suddenly. In such a situation, the patient's blood pressure and pulse stop completely. Cardiac arrest is a more dangerous condition than a heart attack. The risk of death from cardiac arrest is much higher.

Dr Balbir Singh said that when someone dies while sleeping, the reason behind it is arrhythmia. When someone suddenly falls down while dancing, doing gym, cycling or any other activity and dies, it happens due to Long QT syndrome. Also, due to the genetic syndrome, the heartbeat stops. Many times people die due to increased bad cholesterol. For this, everyone should do a high-sensitivity C-reactive protein test. If someone's heart history is related to heart, then its effect is direct.

High-sensitivity C-reactive protein test (HSCRP)

C-reactive protein is produced by the liver. The level of CRP increases when there is inflammation in the body. The level of C-reactive protein can also be detected with a simple blood test. The high-sensitivity CRP (HSCRP) test is more sensitive than the C-reactive protein test. With this test, doctors can detect heart and artery problems by identifying the specific causes affecting your CRP level. This can reduce the risk of heart and cardiac arrest.

What are the symptoms of cardiac arrest?

Sudden collapse

Shortness of breath

No pulse Feeling

tired

Dizziness

Difficulty breathing

Nausea

Chest pain

Fast heartbeat

Loss of consciousness

