When should you eat your last meal of the day? Doctors reveal the ideal dinner time Is your dinner too late? Experts explain why eating before 8 p.m. could transform your health. From boosting fat-burning hormones to improving sleep and digestion, doctors reveal how the timing of your last meal affects metabolism and long-term wellbeing.

New Delhi:

We’ve all heard that “you are what you eat”, but experts say that when you eat may be just as important. Late-night snacking has quietly become one of the most overlooked health hazards, especially in urban lifestyles where dinner often stretches past 9 p.m. or later. But doctors are now warning that eating late can silently derail metabolism, sleep, and even fat-burning hormones.

A number of doctors who specialise in nutrition and metabolism can decode the best time for your last meal. It is important to understand why finishing dinner early could transform your health. Let's understand the reasons.

The golden window for dinner: before 8 p.m.

Dr Paul Kasenene, Medical Doctor – Nutrition, Lifestyle & Functional Medicine, says it plainly: “Eat your last meal by 8 p.m., preferably between 6 and 7 p.m. Try not to eat anything after 8 p.m. except water.”

According to him, giving your digestive system enough time to rest before sleep allows the body to focus on repair, not digestion. “Your gut, liver, and pancreas need downtime too,” he explains. “When you eat late, your system stays active longer, which disrupts your sleep cycle and slows overnight fat-burning.”

Eating before bed may block your fat-burning hormone

Dr Eric Berg, a U.S.-based chiropractor and expert in intermittent fasting, takes it a step further. He says eating close to bedtime can interfere with growth hormone, which is one of the body’s most powerful natural fat-burners. “Eating before bed can nullify growth hormone,” Dr Berg warns. “It’s the major fat-burning and anti-ageing hormone, and all night long, you get spikes of this amazing hormone. But if you eat before bed, you cancel it out.”

He adds that your body’s growth hormone levels are highest at night, exactly when your system should be fasting, not digesting. “Make sure your last meal is at dinner and eat enough healthy fats so you don’t need a bedtime snack,” he advises. “You want to go to sleep with your fat-burning hormones active, not suppressed.”

The digestive advantage of early dinners

Dr Sourabh Damani, Consultant Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Shalby Hospitals, Ahmedabad, says there’s more to early dinners than just better metabolism.

“Having dinner before 7 in the evening improves digestion and reduces the possibility of heartburn or indigestion,” he explains.

Dr Damani adds that early meals help maintain blood glucose, insulin sensitivity, and triglyceride levels, improving metabolic health while reducing inflammation. “It also plays a huge role in weight management,” he says. “When digestion finishes before sleep, your body can focus on repair, not fighting acid reflux.”

Why eating late harms your body more than you think

Disrupts metabolism: Late-night eating keeps insulin levels elevated, which slows fat breakdown.

Poor sleep quality: Your body diverts energy toward digestion instead of deep sleep.

Increased inflammation: Studies have linked late dinners to higher C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, a marker of inflammation.

Weight gain: Calories consumed close to bedtime are less efficiently metabolised, often stored as fat.

The ideal last meal routine

Eat between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., latest by 8 p.m.

Keep it light yet filling: protein, fibre, and healthy fats.

Avoid refined carbs, desserts, or fried foods.

Drink only water after your last meal; skip the “midnight tea or snack.”

Allow at least 2.5 to 3 hours between dinner and bedtime.

Finishing dinner early isn’t a diet fad; it’s a biological rhythm your body thrives on. Eating before 8 p.m. helps your gut rest, your hormones reset, and your metabolism recover overnight. So the next time you plan a late-night meal, remember: your body does its best work in silence, not when it’s busy digesting dinner.

