What is Postpartum Depression? Know causes, symptoms, support and treatment

Postpartum depression, or PPD, is a major mood disorder which may develop in women after childbirth. While "baby blues," symptoms of sadness, anxiety, and fatigue are common in the first weeks after delivery, postpartum depression is more serious and lasts much longer. It affects not only a woman's mental and physical health but also her ability to care for her newborn and herself. Understanding the signs, seeking support, and getting appropriate treatment are essential for recovery.

Symptoms of Postpartum Depression

When we spoke to Dr Sindhu Bhargavi MBBS, DNB OG, MRCOG Obstetrics & Gynecology, Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital, Chennai, she said that PPD typically develops within the first weeks following a child's birth but can arise at any time within the first year.

Persistent Sadness - The women who have PPD always feel hopelessness/ emptiness and get overwhelmed even while enjoying moments. Making it impossible to enjoy time with a baby or to perform daily activities. Emotional Instability -Crying spells are very common and uncontrollable, which most of the time arise without any apparent cause Extreme Fatigue - While a new mother is generally quite likely to have sleep deprivation accompanying her, in extreme PPD cases, fatigue is much more than ordinary periods of tiredness even after a good sleep. Loss of Appetite, Disruption of Sleep Cycle and Harmful Thoughts: PPD can interfere with the regular sleep cycles and appetite, resulting in overeating or aversion to eating and can even cause sleeping disorders. In severe circumstances, suicidal thoughts may arise to harm oneself, and the baby, or even attempt to harm the infant.

Support Systems

Support from family and friends also plays a vital role in treating PPD. Most new mothers would find it relatively easy to cope with the condition with encouragement, understanding, or practical help, such as doing chores or childcare for the newborn or listening. The partners should keep an eye on symptom indicators of PPD and offer emotional support to encourage the mother to seek professional help if she needs it.

Treatment

Psychological Therapy: CBT or IPT would enable them to learn ways of handling their feelings

CBT or IPT would enable them to learn ways of handling their feelings Medication: Doctors will administer antidepressants that may improve the patient's condition. These are considered to be safe for breastfeeding

Doctors will administer antidepressants that may improve the patient's condition. These are considered to be safe for breastfeeding Self-Management: Vigorous activities, nutritional diet, and rest are all important aspects of recovery. Creating personal time and nurturing a functional support system is highly effective at improving mental well-being.

Mothers can begin to recover wellness and more meaningfully connect with their newborns by noticing symptoms, seeking help, and exploring treatments.

