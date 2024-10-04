How to understand meningitis in newborns? Causes, symptoms and prevention strategies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes, symptoms and prevention strategies for meningitis.

Meningitis is inflammation of the protective membranes, including the meninges covering the brain and spinal cord. Neonates are at high risk for developing meningitis in their first month of life since their undeveloped immune systems have no chance to protect them from infections; in fact, neonatal infections lead to death or long-term disabilities in a wide majority of cases. Importantly, it has been noted that 20% of babies diagnosed with sepsis also receive a diagnosis of meningitis, and this percentage is even higher for premature babies.

The bacteria that cause meningitis can be transplacental from mothers or acquired from the community. For neonates who contract meningitis, the situation is frequently critical, and treatment is required to be provided in a NICU. It is good to know what the symptoms of meningitis are in new-born's so treatment can be done effectively. The most common symptoms are:

Fever

Refusal to feed

Convulsions

When we spoke to Dr Prashant Udawant, Head of the Neonatal and Paediatric Unit at Ruby Hall Clinic, if these symptoms are not diagnosed early enough and treated effectively, the consequences are fatal or at least serious disability. Treatment typically involves a course of antibiotics lasting three weeks in the NICU and only serves to emphasise the necessity of an early diagnosis.

Survivors frequently fall prey to serious complications following neonatal meningitis, including:

Seizures

Hearing loss

Developmental delay

Spasticity

Sometimes, this disease can be minimised by early diagnosis and rigorous medical practice. Thus, early assessment and proper treatment of meningitis are of the highest priority.

Preventive Measures

Health of Mothers: Females who have a fever or infection while pregnant must be treated appropriately so that their children cannot be exposed to the disease.

Safe Delivery Practices: Deliveries must be done in clean and safe environments to prevent the risk of infection.

Exclusively Breastfed: Early initiation of breastfeeding significantly strengthens an infant's defences against infection, including meningitis. An infant should be breastfed exclusively in the first six months of life to provide essential nutrients as well as antibodies.

Immediate Care for Symptoms: There is an immediate need for symptoms to be admitted to a medical facility for an assessment to be made and antibiotics for unwell infants, such as infants with fever or refusal to feed. Prevention of Prematurity: The rate of premature birth has to go down. Risk in early preterm infants is the highest for meningitis.

