UTI in Children: Causes, diagnosis and prevention tips that every parent needs to know

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common in children, yet they are often misunderstood or treated lightly. UTIs primarily affect the bladder and urethra (lower urinary tract) but can sometimes progress to involve the kidneys and ureters (upper urinary tract), leading to more serious infections. These infections occur when bacteria enter and multiply in the urinary system. While typical symptoms include burning during urination, frequent urination, and fever, children may also experience non-specific signs like abdominal discomfort, vomiting, and refusal to eat. Early detection and treatment are key to preventing complications and ensuring a quick recovery. Parents who are aware of the symptoms and risk factors can take timely action to seek proper medical care for their children.

What Causes UTIs in Children?

When we spoke to Dr Antony Robert C, Senior Consultant - Pediatric Surgery & Pediatric Urology, Marathahalli, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, he said a UTI occurs when bacteria travel up the urethra into the bladder, and sometimes the kidneys. These bacteria normally reside in the intestines but can cause an infection if they enter the urinary tract. Escherichia coli (E. coli) is the most frequent culprit. Other common bacteria involved in UTIs include Klebsiella, Proteus, Enterococcus, and Pseudomonas species. Normally, urine is sterile and free of bacteria, but certain conditions can make children more susceptible to infections.

Preventing UTIs in children involves a few simple practices:

Encourage Hydration: Drinking plenty of fluids helps flush bacteria out of the urinary system through regular urination.

Teach Proper Hygiene: Girls should be taught to wipe from front to back after using the bathroom to prevent bacteria from the anal area from entering the urethra.

Avoid Constipation: Constipation can increase the risk of UTIs, especially in toddlers. Regular bowel movements should be encouraged.

Empty the Bladder Fully: Encourage your child to empty their bladder when urinating to reduce the risk of bacterial buildup.

Diagnosing UTIs in Children: To diagnose a UTI, the doctor will conduct a physical exam, review symptoms and medical history, and order a Urine Test (Urinalysis). This laboratory test checks for bacteria, white blood cells, red blood cells, and other signs of infection. A urine culture also will be done to identify the specific bacteria and guide treatment.

Surgical Considerations in UTI Evaluation: From a surgical standpoint, UTIs in children can sometimes indicate underlying congenital urinary tract anomalies that predispose them to infections. However, it's important to note that most UTIs in children are not caused by structural problems and do not require surgical intervention. Surgical evaluation is generally reserved for cases of recurrent febrile UTIs, UTIs in male children, or infections with unusual presentations. Detecting and addressing these anomalies is crucial to prevent recurrent UTIs and potential long-term kidney damage.

Key Investigations that your pediatric surgeon might ask for:

Kidney Ultrasound: This is often the first imaging test used to check for structural abnormalities, such as hydronephrosis or other anatomical issues.

Micturating Cystourethrogram (MCUG): A specialised X-ray that uses dye to examine if urine flows backwards into the kidneys, which helps diagnose vesicoureteral reflux (VUR).

Magnetic Resonance Urography (MRU): This advanced imaging technique provides a detailed look at the urinary tract, helping to identify complex anomalies.

Nuclear Medicine Scan: This test evaluates kidney function and detects any scarring caused by recurrent infections.

Urodynamic Studies: For conditions like neurogenic bladder, urodynamic testing can measure how the bladder stores and empties urine, guiding the treatment plan.

Treating UTIs in Children

Treatment for a UTI will depend on the child’s age, symptoms, and the severity of the infection. Options include:

Antibiotics: The primary treatment to eliminate the infection. The type and duration of antibiotics will be based on the urine culture results.

Pain Relief: Medications to alleviate discomfort and local measures to soothe symptoms.

Increased Fluid Intake: Encourage your child to drink more fluids to help flush the infection from the urinary system.

Follow-up visits may be scheduled to monitor the effectiveness of the treatment. Be sure to discuss any potential side effects or concerns with your healthcare provider.

Ensuring your child takes the prescribed antibiotics for the recommended duration, practices good hygiene, and stays hydrated can help manage and reduce the risk of recurrent infections. Regular follow-up with your doctor will ensure that your child’s progress is on track and any concerns are addressed promptly.

