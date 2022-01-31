Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is Palliative care; how it improves the patient's quality of life

Palliative care is a type of medical treatment for those who are suffering from a terminal illness. This sort of treatment focuses on alleviating the illness's symptoms and stress. The goal is to improve the patient's and family's quality of life. Palliative care is offered by a team of specially trained doctors, nurses, and other experts who collaborate with a patient's other clinicians to provide an additional layer of support. Palliative care is based on the patient's needs rather than their prognosis. It can be given at any age and at any stage of a serious illness, and it can be given in conjunction with curative treatment.

Relieves Suffering from Symptoms and Stress

Palliative care aims to alleviate suffering and give patients and their families the best possible quality of life. Pain, depression, shortness of breath, exhaustion, constipation, nausea, loss of appetite, difficulty sleeping, and worry are all possible symptoms. The team will assist you in regaining the strength to continue with your everyday activities. In a nutshell, palliative care will help you live a better life. Patients with serious illnesses who got palliative care lived longer than those who did not, according to recent research, including one published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Assists You in Matching Treatment Options to Your Objectives

The palliative care staff will also take the time to assist you match your treatment options to your objectives. They will also ensure that all of your doctors are aware of and understand your wishes. This will improve your quality of life by giving you more control over your care.

Enhances Life Quality

Quality of life is a priority for palliative care teams. They help people with cancer, congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), kidney disease, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and other critical conditions.

(The author is Rahul Tyagi, Director- Operations, Porvoo Transition Care, Consultant Psychologist, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre)

