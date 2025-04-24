What is cortisol hormone? Know how it plays an important role in managing your body's stress response Cortisol is a steroid hormone made by your adrenal glands. It is primarily known as the stress hormone that helps regulate your body's response to stress.

New Delhi:

'Balance' plays a vital role in keeping the body functioning properly; whether it is the balance of diet or hormones, both are important. Hormones are chemicals in our body that work as messengers. Hormones play an important role in physical growth and development, metabolism, digestion, how to fight diseases, and keeping you happy or sad. Cortisol is one such hormone, and in this article, we have explained how it works for our body.

Cortisol is a steroid hormone that is produced by your adrenal glands. It is mainly known as a stress hormone that helps control your body's response to stress.

The functions of cortisol are not just limited to this; it has many other roles in our body.

Stress hormone cortisol

Health experts say cortisol may be known simply as the stress hormone, but it is an essential hormone that affects almost every organ and tissue in your body.

It also plays an important role in how the body uses glucose (sugar) for energy, controlling inflammation and blood pressure, and regulating your sleep-wake cycle. People who have excess cortisol in their bodies have an increased risk of a variety of diseases over time.

How does cortisol work?

Cortisol plays an important role in managing your body's stress response. Cortisol levels in the body can increase if you are stressed for even a short period of time. During times of stress, your body releases cortisol to keep you on high alert.

The amygdala is the part of the brain that controls emotions such as fear and emotional stimuli. During a stressful situation, it sends stress signals to a part of the brain called the hypothalamus. In turn, the hypothalamus signals the pituitary-adrenal gland to produce cortisol.

What problems occur when cortisol is increased?

Normal cortisol levels are fine, but when they increase too much, it can cause many problems.

High cortisol can lead to weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, wide purple marks on the stomach, and osteoporosis. Many other parts, including the liver and muscles, can be affected due to increased hormone levels.

How to reduce cortisol levels?

If your cortisol level is often high, then consult a doctor about it. Cortisol can be controlled by making some changes to the routine.

Cortisol levels may increase in insomniacs or those who work night shifts. So get a good night's sleep.

Regular physical activity helps improve sleep quality and reduce stress.

Breathing exercises and meditation can help in reducing cortisol levels.

Laughing and being happy increase the secretion of endorphins and reduce cortisol. So take part in fun activities.

