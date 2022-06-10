What is breast cancer: Types, stages and treatment, everything that you should know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JULIAS_CREATIVATELIER Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer is a type of cancer which develops in the breast tissue. It happens to a person when the cancer cells rapidly grow in the breasts. It usually begins from the gland called carcinoma that makes milk or in the duct that carries it to the nipples. There are more than 18 subtypes of breast cancer. These cancer cells can cause harm to any part of the body by spreading from the lymph nodes to the bloodstream. There is only a 1% chance of men having breast cancer. Whereas, in women, it is the second most diagnosed cancer after skin cancer. This cancer is so dreadful that it causes most deaths after lung cancer. According to the reports, 1 out of 8 women develops breast cancer in their lifetime. Here's everything that you need to know about it:

Symptoms of breast cancer

One starts to notice that their breast size or nipple size is changing

One feels the burning sensation in their breast and notices their nipple dimpled, or scaly.

One can feel the lump near the breast or around the arms.

A marble size spot forms around the breast

Redness on the breast or nipple

Blood discharge from nipples

Types of breast cancer

In situ cancer

These types of cancer do not pass the duct or the lobule from where it has started.

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS): If the person is in the zero stage of this cancer, the disease remains still in the milk duct. But, if it is not treated in the early stage it can become invasive.

Lobular carcinoma in situ (LICS): This cancer is not formed in the lobules. But, it indicates that it is more likely to be formed by giving symptoms. One should get their breast examined regularly with mammograms.

Invasive cancers

These types of cancer can pass the duct or the lobule from where it has started and spread to the surrounding breast tissues.

Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC): This cancer is formed in the milk duct and invades the fatty tissue of the breast.

Invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC): This cancer starts from the lobules and later spreads to the surrounding tissues and other parts of the body.

Stages of breast cancer

Doctors divide breast cancer into different stages as per the size of the tumour. Other parameters include what is the cancer type, how large is it, does it involve the lymph nodes or not, and how much it has spread.

Stage 0 of breast cancer

The 0 stage of cancer is DCIS, where the cancer cell remains in the duct and does not spread to any tissues.

Stage 1 of breast cancer

Stage 1A - The tumour is 2 centimetres wide which does not affect the lymph nodes.

Stage 1B - The cancer cell reaches the lymph nodes. But, there is no tumour in the breast or even if it is in the breast its size is smaller than 2 centimetres.

Stage 2 of breast cancer

Stage 2A - In this stage, the size of the tumour spreads to the nearby lymph nodes or the size of the tumour increases from 2 to 5 cm.

Stage 2B- In this stage, the tumour size is between 1 to 5cm. It spreads to 1 to 3 armpit lymph nodes, or it increases more than 5 cm but has not spread to any lymph nodes.

Stage 3 of breast cancer

Stage 3A - Cancer has spread to almost 9 armpit lymph nodes or has enlarged the internal mammary lymph nodes without changing the tumour size.

Stage 3B - In this stage, the tumour spread to the chest wall skin and might invade up to the 9 lymph nodes.

Stage 3C - In this stage cancer is found in more than 10 armpit lymph nodes.

Stage 4 of breast cancer

In this stage, the size of the tumour is not fixed. It can be of any size. Cancer cells also spread to any lymph nodes and other body organs.

Treatment of breast cancer

The treatment of breast cancer is dependent on the size of the tumour, its stage, and how much it has spread in the body. There are numerous treatment options for breast cancer like surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation and hormone therapy. Among these surgeries is considered the most common treatment.

Surgery - A person suffering from breast cancer can go by this treatment option. There are different types of surgeries depending on the treatment. In some surgical treatments, their breasts are removed.

Radiation therapy - With the help of a high-powered beam light cancer cells are targeted and killed.

Chemotherapy - It is a drug treatment which is used to kill cancer cells. But, this treatment is mostly done along with other treatments.

Hormone Therapy - People whose breast cancer is sensitive to hormones are suggested to undergo hormone therapy. With the help of the therapy, the production of specific hormones are blocked which can stop the growth of cancer.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.