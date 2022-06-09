Bollywood actresses diagnosed with cancer: Mahima Chaudhry, Kirron Kher, Sonali Bendre & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood actresses diagnosed with cancer

Bollywood actresses diagnosed with cancer: It came as a shocker when Anupam Kher posted a video of Mahima Chaudhry with a shaved head and revealing that the actress has been diagnosed with cancer. Talking about her diagnosis and treatment the actress broke down. It was heartbreaking and encouraging at the same to see the actress moving forward in a positive direction. In the past, a number of Bollywood actresses have revealed their cancer diagnoses including Kirron Kher, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap and Lisa Ray among others.

Mahima Chaudhry

Speaking to her fans in a video shared by Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, who's known for films like Pardes, Dhadkan and Lajja among others shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress broke down sharing that over the past few months she has been offered a number of roles in films and web shows but she couldn't go forward with them. The actress was in the early stage of breast cancer when she went ahead with the treatment.

Kirron Kher

Veteran actress Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells. She is undergoing treatment. The news was shared by the 68-year-old actress husband, actor Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, in a Twitter statement. Multiple myeloma is an uncommon type of blood cancer in which abnormal plasma cells build up in the bone marrow and form tumours in many bones of the body. Healthy plasma cells make antibodies, which protect us from infections and bacteria. In patients with multiple myeloma, something goes wrong with the cell division, causing a malignant proliferation of plasma cells in the bone marrow. She has been actively working post her cancer announcement.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and was treated for it in New York. She battled the illness and emerged victorious eventually. The actress on multiple occasions has shared how her positive approach during the struggle helped her overcome the illness.

Tahira Kashyap

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and author Tahira Kashyap was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018. After recovering, Tahira has been significantly working hard to spread awareness and laud those who have been bravely battling the disease. On the work front, Tahira is back to the shoot of her upcoming film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' that features Saiyami Kher and Divya Dutta.

Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray had kept her blood cancer a secret for almost a year, undergoing therapies on the sly and continuing with her acting. She first learnt about her diagnosis in June 2009. The actress battled multiple myeloma, a rare type of cancer of the bone marrow and emerged victorious.

Manisha Koirala

Back in November 2012, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In 2015, she was declared cancer-free after a long fight. She had also undergone treatment in the US. Her story has been an inspiring one that helps Cancer patients to gain strength. After she was Cancer-free, she released her memoir named Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, which revealed her treatment in the US and the care she received by the oncologists which helped her to rebuild her life.