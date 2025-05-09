What is a diabetic foot? Know symptoms and ways to prevent Diabetic foot is a serious complication of diabetes. Know the symptoms, like numbness, tingling, and poor wound healing. Learn ways to prevent and manage diabetic foot problems for better foot health.

Diabetes is a disease that attacks all parts of the body. If you are suffering from diabetes, high blood sugar levels can affect your eyes, kidneys and heart. But do you know that the feet of a diabetic patient can also be at risk? There are many foot problems in diabetes. This is called diabetic foot. If these are not taken care of in time, ulcers can also form in the feet. Therefore, do not ignore these symptoms even by mistake.

In fact, over time, high blood sugar can damage nerves. This condition is known as diabetic neuropathy. In this, blood circulation in the feet decreases. Which makes it difficult to feel pain and detect injuries. Sometimes wounds cause serious infections. Which can take a long time to heal.

Symptoms of Diabetic Foot

Tingling and numbness in your feet or toes

Burning or sharp pain in the legs

Sores or blisters that do not heal quickly

Get hurt or cut somewhere

Redness and swelling around the feet

Cracked heels or dry skin and bleeding

Dark blue spots on the skin

Foul smell and discharge from the wound

Any deformity in the foot

How to prevent diabetic foot?

Keep your feet clean and dry. Always keep your nails trimmed and clean. Check your feet daily for pimples, cuts or redness. Wash your feet with lukewarm water and keep the area between your toes dry. Wear comfortable shoes that do not cause discomfort. Do not smoke and do not walk barefoot. Apart from this, keep your sugar under control and keep checking your sugar regularly.

